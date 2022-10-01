Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Match 4, Sri Lanka Women vs United Arab Emirates Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The fourth match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will see Sri Lanka Women take on United Arab Emirates Women at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Sunday (October 2)

Sri Lanka Women didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They faced India Women in their opening game and suffered a heavy loss.

Bowling first, the Lankan bowlers did a decent job to restrict India Women to 150/6 at the end of their 20 overs. Oshadi Ranasinghe starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/32.

Harshitha Madavi (26) and Hasini Perera (30) did their best but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short by 41 runs. They will be eager to bounce back in the competition on Sunday.

United Arab Emirates Women, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022. They didn’t have the best of times in the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022. The side finished seventh after beating United States Women in the seventh-place playoff.

Chaya Mughal will lead the UAE side in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022. The likes of Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage and Siya Gokhale have a good amount of experience under their belt and need to step up to challenge the Lankans on Sunday.

Sri Lanka Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, Match 4, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Date and Time: October 2, 2022, Sunday, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Sri Lanka Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium tends to assist the spinners. The ball grips off the surface and the spinners enjoy bowling at this venue. The surface gets slower as the game progresses and fans can expect the team winning the toss to choose to bat first.

Sri Lanka Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Weather Forecast

Heavy rainfall is predicted on Sunday, with the temperature expected to hover between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Women

Probable XI

Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

United Arab Emirates Women

Probable XI

Chaya Mughal (c), Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Theertha Satish (wk), Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Vaishnave Mahesh, Natasha Cherriath, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rishitha Rajith.

Sri Lanka Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match Prediction

Sri Lanka Women lost their opening fixture against India Women and will be looking to bounce back in the competition. This will be the first game of the United Arab Emirates in this competition and they will be eager to start on a winning note.

Sri Lanka looks a settled unit and fans can expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Sri Lanka Women to win this encounter

Sri Lanka Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

