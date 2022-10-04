Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Match 9, United Arab Emirates Women vs Malaysia Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

United Arab Emirates Women will square off against Malaysia Women in the ninth match of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 on Wednesday (October 5). This will be the last fixture at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

It’s the clash between two sides who are struggling in the competition. UAE Women have played two games so far and lost both. They lost to Sri Lanka Women and failed to bounce back as they suffered a heavy loss against India Women in their next game.

After being asked to bowl first, the bowlers struggled as India Women posted 178 on the board in their 20 overs. Kavisha Egodage (30*) and Khushi Sharma (29) tried hard. However, there was too much to do in the end as UAE Women finished their innings on 74/4, losing the game by 104 runs. They will hope to bounce back in the competition.

Malaysia Women have had a similar journey in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022. After losing to Pakistan Women in their opening fixture, they lost to India Women in their next clash.

Bowling first, the bowlers were hit all around the park as India Women scored 181 in their quota of 20 overs. Winifred Duraisingam and Nur Dania Syuhada picked up two wickets each for Malaysia.

In response, they were struggling at 16/2 at the end of 5.2 overs before the rain arrived and washed out the remaining game. Malaysia Women lost the game by 30 runs on the DLS method. They will have to be on their toes to grab their first win of the competition.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Malaysia Women Match Details:

Match: United Arab Emirates Women vs Malaysia Women, Match 9, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Date and Time: October 5, 2022, Wednesday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

United Arab Emirates Women vs Malaysia Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium is slow in nature. It might get better for batting as the game progresses but the spinners enjoy bowling on this surface as they get plenty of turn off the surface. Once set, the batters can hit through the line.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Malaysia Women Weather Forecast

The temperature on Wednesday is expected to range between 24 and 32 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Malaysia Women Probable XIs

United Arab Emirates Women

Probable XI

Theertha Satish (wk), Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Natasha Cherriath, Chaya Mughal (c), Khushi Sharma, Priyanjali Jain, Samaira Dharnidharka, Vaishnave Mahesh, Mahika Gaur, Suraksha Kotte.

Malaysia Women

Probable XI

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia (wk), Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Arianna Natsya, Sasha Azmi, Noor Hayati Zakaria, Nur Dania Syuhada.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Malaysia Women Match Prediction

Both sides are struggling in the competition and are yet to win a game in the competition. The two teams will be eager to register their first win when they meet on Wednesday.

United Arab Emirates looks a settled unit and fans can expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: United Arab Emirates Women to win this encounter

United Arab Emirates Women vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

