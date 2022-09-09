Women’s Balkan Cup 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

After successfully hosting the Women’s Continental Cup in August 2022, Romanian Cricket is all set to host the Women’s Balkan Cup starting on Friday, September 9. A total of three nations will participate in the competition.

Romania Women, Greece Women, and Serbia Women are the participating teams in the tournament. Interestingly, Romania Women made their WT20I debut in the recently concluded Women’s Continental Cup 2022.

After Malta Women won the Women's Continental Cup by a 3-0 margin, Romania Women will be hoping to turn the tables in the Women’s Balkan Cup.

In 2020, the Balkan Cup was a men’s tournament. It was a four-match bilateral series between Romania and Bulgaria in the T20 format. Although Bulgaria won the first game, Romania were victorious in the remaining three matches to clinch the series by a 3-1 margin.

Andreea-Costinela Vasilescu will lead the Romania Women’s in the upcoming Balkan Cup.

The Moara Vlasiei cricket ground in Ilfov county, Bucharest, will host all the matches of the tournament. The top two teams will play the grand finale on Sunday, September 11.

Women’s Balkan Cup 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, September 9

Romania Women vs Greece Women, 5.30 pm

Saturday, September 10

Greece Women vs Serbia Women, 11.30 am

Romania Women vs Serbia Women, 3.30 pm

Sunday, September 11

Final, 3.30 pm

Women’s Balkan Cup 2022: Live Streaming Details

Cricket in Romania YouTube channel is expected to live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans across the globe.

Women’s Balkan Cup 2022: Squads

Romania Women

Alexandra Ciric, Andreea Catalina Stanuca, Chamila Priyadarsha Godagamage, Clara Popa, Roxana Ciric, Stefania Tudorache, Alina Simona Ciuciulin (Wk), Izabela - Stefania Singuran (Wk), Andreea Natalia Totora, Andreea-Costinela Vasilescu (c), Ashaani Durayalage, Elena Predescu, Emanuela Baota, Stefania Jugravu Ludmila.

Greece Women

TBA

Serbia Women

TBA

