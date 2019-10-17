Women's Big Bash League 2019: 5 players to watch out for

WBBL 2019-20 Season Launch

The 2019-20 season of the Women's Big Bash League will take place from 18 October 2019 to 8 December 2019. All the eight participating teams will look to give their best this season to win the coveted title.

In the last season, Brisbane Heat defeated Sydney Sixers in the summit clash to lift their maiden WBBL trophy. The runners-up would be extra motivated this year to go one step further, while the defending champions would be equally motivated to retain their title.

There were two exciting signings ahead of this season that need deserve special mention. One was the signing of WBBL's first Pakistan player, Nida Dar; Sydney Thunder signed her to replace Stafanie Taylor, who has moved to Adelaide Strikers.

With 1086 runs and 88 wickets in 96 T20Is, Dar will be a crucial player for the Thunder this season.

Another exciting player who has come on-board this season is Brisbane's new signing Amelia Kerr. The New Zealander became the youngest player ever - male or female - to score an ODI double century when she reached the mark at the age of just 17. She is expected to come up with some exceptional knocks in this tournament.

In addition to the two exciting debutantes, here are the storied match-winners who could set the WBBL stage on fire.

#5 Heather Knight

Heather Knight

The Hobart Hurricanes just won two matches in the previous season, and they found themselves at the bottom of the points table at the end of it. England captain Heather Knight would need to step up this season to ensure that the same fiasco is not repeated.

The right-hander was Hobart's leading run-scorer (374) and second-leading wicket-taker (14) in the previous season.

Heather Knight won the Player of the Match in the Kia Super League 2019 final

Knight also played a match-winning knock of 78 off 53 balls for Western Storm in the final of the 2019 Women's Cricket Super League. That effort earned her the Player of the Match award.

