Women's Big Bash League 2021 Challenger, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Challenger of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 sees Melbourne Renegades Women lock horns against Adelaide Strikers Women. The Adelaide Oval in Adelaide will host this exciting clash.

The Melbourne Renegades booked their place in the Challenger after finishing the league stage in second position in the points table. They won eight games out of 14 and finished with 18 points.

They've had a terrific season but are coming off two straight losses in their last two games. They suffered a loss against Brisbane Heat in their last league game.

Batting first, Brisbane Heat Women posted 156 on the board, losing five wickets. The Renegades batters failed to adapt to the conditions as there weren’t any significant partnerships and were knocked over for 113 in the 19th over.

They will be hoping to turn the tables around and get back to winning ways in the Challenger against the Adelaide Strikers.

The Adelaide Strikers finished the league stage in fourth position with 15 points to their name. They faced Brisbane Heat Women in the Eliminator and completely outplayed them to secure a place in the Challenger.

They will be hoping to repeat their performance in their next outing against the Melbourne Renegades.

Adelaide Strikers put Brisbane Heat in to bat in the Eliminator. Their bowlers were brilliant as they restricted the Heat to 114 in their 20 overs.

The batters then stepped up and backed their bowlers as they chased down the total in the 17th over with eight wickets in hand. It was a complete performance from them and they will be hoping to continue playing in the same way.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Details:

Match: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Challenger, Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: November 25, 2021, Thursday, 01:40 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Adelaide Oval is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely once set. However, the spinners will play a part as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Adelaide are expected to range between 13 and 23 degrees Celsius. There will be cloud cover throughout the day.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades Women

Although the batters failed to chase down 157 against Brisbane Heat in their last league game, their batters have been brilliant so far.

Harmanpreet Kaur has been fantastic with the bat and she will continue to play a major role for the Renegades in the knockout stages of the competition.

Probable XI

Jemimah Rodrigues, Evelyn Jones, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Josephine Dooley (wk), Jess Duffin, Sophie Molineux (c), Rhiann O Donnell, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Holly Ferling

Adelaide Strikers Women

Amanda Wellington was brilliant with her leg-breaks for the Strikers in the Eliminator as she picked up a fifer and broke the back of the Heat’s batting lineup.

Katie Mack remained unbeaten on 50 and was well-supported by her skipper Tahlia McGrath (38*), as they chased down 115 in the 17th over.

Probable XI

Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Prediction

The Melbourne Renegades have been good in the competition but have lost their way a bit in the past few games. Adelaide Strikers, meanwhile, have found momentum at the right time. Both will come out hard to seal a berth in the final.

The Adelaide Strikers have the winning momentum behind them and it won’t be a surprise if they come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers Women to win this encounter.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

