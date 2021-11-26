Women's Big Bash League 2021 Final, Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers will lock horns in the final of the Women’s Big Bash League on Saturday at Perth Stadium in Perth.

The Scorchers, led by Sophie Devine, managed to qualify for the final directly after topping the points table in the league stage. Having lost only three out of 14 matches, the Scorchers have put forth their sheer class. They also finished with a brilliant net run rate of 0.649.

In their previous game, they defeated the out-of-form Sydney Sixers Women by eight wickets at the Adelaide Oval. After batting first, the Sixers could only manage to score 128 for four in 20 overs.

Alana King was the pick of the bowlers for the Scorchers as she picked up three wickets. In the run chase, Chloe Piparo’s unbeaten 39-ball 50 helped the Scorchers win with as many as 17 balls to spare.

The Strikers, led by Tahlia McGrath, finished fourth in the points table with a net run rate of 0.707. After beating the Brisbane Heat by eight wickets in the Eliminator, they defeated the Melbourne Renegades in the Challenger.

Their victory over the Renegades was a thumping one as they won by nine wickets. Chasing 84, Dane van Niekerk and Katie Mack took them over the line with 53 balls left.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Match 56, Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: November 27, 2021, Saturday; 01:40 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Pitch Report

The venue is yet to host a game in the ongoing edition of the WBBL. However, a sporting wicket can be expected in Saturday’s game. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Weather Forecast

Conditions will be cloudy, but there is no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers

Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney have been in riveting form at the top of the order. Devine has also done exceptionally well with the ball in hand.

Marizanne Kapp is a big match player. Piepa Cleary is in good form too. The likes of Alana King, Lilly Mills and others need to step up as well.

Probable XI

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chloe Piparo, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Amy Louise Edgar, Heather Graham, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Taneale Peschel, Lilly Mills

Adelaide Strikers

Katie Mack, Dane van Niekerk and Laura Wolvaardt are expected to hold a lot of importance in their batting lineup. Tahlia McGrath’s role will also hold a lot of importance.

Megan Schutt has been a lethal prospect and a lot will depend on her. Amanda Wellington is also in jaw-dropping form.

Probable XI

Katie Mack, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Amanda Wellington, Sarah Coyte, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Prediction

The teams batting second have gotten a fair amount of advantage in the knockout stages. Hence, it won’t be a surprise if something similar happens even in the final.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

