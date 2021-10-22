Women's Big Bash League 2021: Match 10, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

The 11th fixture of the Women's Big Bash League 2021 will pit Adelaide Strikers Women up against Hobart Hurricanes Women on Saturday, October 23 at Invermay Park, Launceston.

Adelaide Strikers Women have made a brilliant start to the tournament, winning two fixtures on the trot and claiming top position in the points table. They will be looking to retain their standing with another win over Hobart Hurricanes Women.

In their previous encounter, the Adelaide Strikers Women restricted the Melbourne Renegades Women to a below-par total of 126 runs. They then chased it down quite comfortably in the end, riding on a half-century contribution from skipper Tahlia McGrath.

Hobart Hurricanes Women, on the other hand, have just one solitary win to show for from the three fixtures they have played. They will look to correct their mistakes and put in a better performance in this game.

After two consecutive losses, Hobart Hurricanes Women managed a win against the Melbourne Stars Women in their previous encounter. After being invited to bat first, Hobart Hurricanes Women scored an imposing 152 runs, following which their bowlers stepped up and sealed a 63-run win by bowling out the Stars for 89 runs in the process.

Match Details:

Match: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 10, Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: October 23, 2021, Saturday, 04:45 AM IST

Venue: Invermay Park, Launceston

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Pitch Report

This will be the first game that will be played at Invermay Park. With a fresh wicket in place, one can expect the batters to make merry on this track. The side batting first will look to post a total around the 160-run mark.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Weather Forecast

Conditions will be chilly on Saturday, with temperatures hovering around the 12 degree Celsius mark. There is a small chance of precipitation and we might be in for a rain-marred contest.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Probable XIs

Adelaide Strikers

Adelaide Strikers Women put up yet another good performance in their previous encounter. The top-order played crucial knocks and their side will be pleased with the fact that their bowlers are in good form as well.

Probable XI: Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown.

Hobart Hurricanes

After turning their campaign around with a win in the previous match, Hobart Hurricanes Women will be looking to carry on and get another win under their belt. The onus will be on skipper Rachel Priest, who scored a scintillating century in the previous encounter.

Probable XI: Rachel Priest (c)(wk), Ruth Johnston, Mignon du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa, Tanya Vlaeminck, Amy Smith.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Prediction

An exciting contest is on the cards as these two sides lock horns. However, with momentum on their side, expect the Adelaide Strikers Women to continue their winning streak with another win over the Hobart Hurricanes Women.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Six

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

