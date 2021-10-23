Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 11: Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Melbourne Stars Women will lock horns with Brisbane Heat Women in Match 11 of the Women's Big Bash League 2021 on Saturday at Invermay Park in Launceston.

Melbourne Stars have had quite a topsy-turvy campaign in this edition of the tournament so far. After two losses on the trot, the Stars finally got a win under their belt by beating Sydney Sixers .

After being invited to bat first, the Stars notched up 139 runs on the board, riding on a half-century from Annabel Sutherland and handy contributions from the middle order. The bowlers stepped up and put up brilliant performances to restrict the Sixers to 109 runs, snaring a 30-run win in the process.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat have not performed consistently in the tournament. They lost their first fixture against the Perth Scorchers in a game that went to the Super Over.

However, they bounced back with a brilliant win against the Scorchers in the reverse fixture. Batting first, Brisbane Heat scored 162 runs, a total they managed to defend quite comfortably, winning by 59 runs.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Match 11, Women's Big Bash League 2021.

Date: October 23, 2021 (Saturday).

Time: 08:30 AM IST.

Venue: Invermay Park, Launceston.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Weather Forecast

There is a slight chance of rain, and we might be in for a rain-marred contest. The conditions could be cool and chilly. The temperatures should hover around the 15-degree Celsius mark.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Launceston has generally been a sporting one. It is a balanced track, with plenty on offer for both batters and bowlers.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars Women

After a dominant performance against Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Stars will be riding high on confidence. They will once again turn to their star players to take them over the line in this game.

Probable XI: Elyse Villani, Annabel Sutherland, Meg Lanning (c), Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Anna Lanning, Linsey Smith, Sophie Day, Rhys McKenna.

Brisbane Heat Women

Brisbane Heat, too, will be coming into this game on the back of a win, and will look to continue their winning momentum. It will be interesting to see how Heat go about their business in this contest as they look to get the better of the Stars.

Probable XI: Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Jess Jonassen (c), Anne Bosch, Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock, Poonam Yadav.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Prediction

One can expect both teams to come out all guns blazing in what could be a cracker of a contest. Brisbane Heat might just end up beating the Stars.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

