Women's Big Bash League 2021: Match 13, Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

The Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades will lock horns in the 13th match of the WBBL on Saturday at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston.

The Scorchers, led by Sophie Devine, have struggled to some extent in the ongoing WBBL.

In their first, it was the skipper who bailed them out of jail with back-to-back sixes off Jess Jonassen in the Super Over. But in their second game against the same opposition, they lost by 59 runs.

Their bowlers faltered as the Heat racked up 162 on the board on the back of an unbeaten 52-ball 59 from Georgia Redmayne. Thereafter, the Scorchers were shot out for 103 in 17.2 overs.

A number of their batters got into double digits, but no one could make their start count.

The Renegades, on the other hand, are hanging in the middle of the points table. They began with a resounding six-wicket win over the Hobart Hurricanes in their opening match.

But the Adelaide Strikers defeated them by eight wickets in their next match. The Renegades are placed fifth in the points table.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Match 11, Women's Big Bash League 2021

Date: October 23, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 01:35 PM IST

Venue: Aurora Stadium in Launceston

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Weather Forecast

There is a chance of heavy rain throughout the day. Hence, it won’t be a surprise if the game gets washed out. The temperature will be around the 11-degree Celsius mark.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Launceston is an excellent one for batting. The bowlers, however, aren’t expected to return empty-handed. Chasing should be the preferred option.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Probable 11s

Perth Scorchers Women

The Scorchers have a power-packed batting unit, consisting of Devine, Athapaththu, Mooney and Kapp. But it hasn’t quite fired in the WBBL.

Kapp hasn’t picked up wickets either. Alana King has been the standout bowler for the Scorchers. Graham has also done well.

Probable XI: Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Samantha Betts, Mathilda Carmichael, Heather Graham, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Melbourne Renegades Women

The Renegades have pretty strong batting as well. The likes of Molineux, Rodrigues and Harmanpreet are good enough to win games single-handedly.

Evelyn Jones is also handy with the bat. However, the Renegades have been hit with a blow after Georgia Wareham was ruled out due to a knee injury.

Probable XI: Sophie Molineux (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Evelyn Jones, Makinley Blows, Jess Duffin, Josephine Dooley (wk), Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer, Holly Ferling

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Prediction

The Scorchers have won 11 out of 14 matches against the Renegades in the WBBL. Also, the Renegades will be without Wareham. The Scorchers look favorites to win the next game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

