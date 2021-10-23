Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 14: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Adelaide Strikers Women will take on Brisbane Heat Women in Match 14 of the Women's Big Bash League 2021 at the Invermay Park in Launceston on Sunday.

Adelaide Strikers retained the top spot in the WBBL points table after all games on Saturday were washed out due to rain. They will look to continue from where they left off, and get another win under their belt.

In their last game before their washed-out fixture against Hobart Hurricanes, the Adelaide Strikers Women restricted the Melbourne Renegades to a below-par total of 126 runs. They chased that down quite comfortably, riding on a half-century contribution from captain Tahlia McGrath.

Brisbane Heat, meanwhile, are third after all fixtures on Saturday were washed out due to rain. They will look to get going and break into the top two with a win in this game.

After a loss to open their campaign, the Heat bounced back with a brilliant win against the Scorchers in their reverse fixture. Batting first, the Heat scored 162 runs, a total they managed to defend quite comfortably, winning by 59 runs.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Match 14, Women's Big Bash League 2021.

Date: October 24, 2021 (Sunday).

Time: 04:45 AM IST.

Venue: Invermay Park, Launceston.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Weather Forecast

Conditions should be much better on Sunday, with little chance of rain. The temperature could hover around the 11-degree Celsius mark

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Launceston has generally been a sporting one. It is a balanced track, with plenty on offer for both batters and bowlers.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Probable XIs

Adelaide Strikers Women

Adelaide Strikers have had a magnificent run in the tournament, and will look to continue that with a win against the Heat. They will turn to their star players to make an impactful performance in this game.

Probable XI: Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown.

.

Brisbane Heat Women

Brisbane Heat will look to snare a win and break into the top two after their previous game was washed out. Heat will look to put in a strong performance in this fixture against the Strikers.

Probable XI: Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Jess Jonassen (c), Anne Bosch, Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock, Poonam Yadav.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Prediction

One can expect both teams to come out all guns blazing in what could be a cracker of a contest. However, the Strikers might end up edging past the Heat in this game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Edited by Bhargav