Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 15: Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Sydney Sixers Women square off against Melbourne Renegades Women in the 15th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021. The Aurora Stadium in Launceston will host this encounter.

Both sides’ previous games were washed out due to rain without a ball being bowled. The Sydney Sixers have been very good in the competition so far. They have won two of their three completed games and are placed second in the points table.

The Sydney Sixers got off to a winning start to the competition. They won their first two games but lost against the Melbourne Stars in their third match. The batters failed to step up as they fell short by 30 runs in pursuit of 138. They will be looking to get back to winning ways on Sunday.

The Melbourne Renegades, meanwhile, are placed in the bottom half of the table. They have three points to their name, having won only one of three games. The Melbourne Renegades won their first game but failed to carry the winning momentum forward as they lost against the Adelaide Strikers in their second match. They need to be at their absolute best to bounce back.

The batters put up only 126 on the board and the bowlers failed to defend it as the Strikers chased down the total with eight wickets in hand. Sophie Molineux will be eager to lead by example in their next outing.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Match 15, Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: October 24th, 2021, Sunday, 08:10 AM IST

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Aurora Stadium is a bit on the slower side. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat but the batters need to be on their toes while facing the spinners. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Launceston are expected to range between 6 and 15 degrees Celsius. It will remain cloudy throughout the day.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers Women

The Sydney Sixers have been very good so far in the competition. Everyone has stepped up and fired in unison. The top-order batters have been contributing with the bat so far and will look forward to performing on Sunday.

Probable XI

Shafali Verma, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry (c), Nicole Bolton, Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Claire Moore, Stella Campbell, Jade Allen

Melbourne Renegades Women

The Renegades women will look to bounce back in the competition. The batters failed miserably in their last match and will look to be at their best against the Sixers. Sophie Molineux has looked good with the ball but needs support from other bowlers.

Probable XI

Sophie Molineux (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Evelyn Jones, Georgia Wareham, Jess Duffin, Josephine Dooley (wk), Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer, Holly Ferling

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Prediction

The Sixers lost their game against the Stars before their next match was washed out but it won’t worry them as they have looked a formidable side so far in the competition. The Renegades, on the other hand, have struggled since winning their first match.

The Sydney Sixers women look strong on paper and are the favorites to win the match on Sunday.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Six

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee