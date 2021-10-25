Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 18: Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Match 18 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 sees Hobart Hurricanes women square off against Brisbane Heat women at Aurora Stadium in Launceston.

Hobart Hurricanes’ last game was washed out due to rain. Their previous game was against the Melbourne Stars and they defeated them comprehensively.

The Hurricanes will be eager to keep up their winning momentum as they are placed in the bottom half of the points table.

Skipper Rachel Priest played a whirlwind knock of 107* to power her side to 152 in 20 overs. The bowlers then displayed a brilliant show by knocking over the Stars for 89, winning the game by 63 runs. They look set to take on the upbeat Brisbane Heat women in their next clash.

Brisbane Heat women are placed second in the points table, having won two of their three completed games. They defeated the Adelaide Strikers in a close-fought contest and will be high in confidence.

In a rain-curtailed match of 11 overs, the Heat posted 104 on the board, losing five wickets. The bowlers then held their nerves as they defended it successfully, winning the game by five runs.

Everyone has stepped up for them and will look forward to carrying the winning momentum forward.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Match 18, Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: October 26, 2021, Tuesday, 11:20 AM IST

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Aurora Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this deck as they can hit through the line. The bowlers get some extra bounce on this surface and need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Launceston on Tuesday are expected to range between 4 and 18 degrees Celsius.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Skipper Rachel Priest was sensational on her way to a hundred. She lacked support from the other end and the other batters need to step up in their next outing.

Ruth Johnston picked up four wickets which broke the back of the Stars’ batting lineup. Don’t see any change in the playing XI on Tuesday.

Probable XI

Rachel Priest (c & wk), Ruth Johnston, Mignon du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith

Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris and Georgia Redmayne gave the Heat a good start in their last game against the Strikers. Georgia Voll hit some lusty blows in the end.

The middle-order batters need to contribute in their next clash against the Hurricanes.

Probable XI

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Georgia Voll, Jess Jonassen (c), Anne Bosch, Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock, Poonam Yadav

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Prediction

Both sides will be high in confidence as they were outstanding in their wins against their respective oppositions. Both look to be bowling-heavy sides and it will all come down to handling nerves in pressure situations.

Brisbane Heat have a good balance to their side and it won’t be a surprise if they go to the top of the table with a win over Hobart Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Six

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Edited by Arjun Panchadar