Women's Big Bash League 2021: Match 2, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

The Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes will lock horns in Match No. 2 of the WBBL on Saturday, October 16 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

The Renegades, led by Sophie Molineux, have underachieved in the history of the WBBL. In six editions, they failed to advance beyond the first round four times. In their previous season in the WBBL, the Renegades finished seventh in the points table with 10 points from 14 games.

The Renegades have roped in India’s Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues to change their fortunes in the WBBL. Kaur and Rodrigues had excellent outings for Team India in their recent T20I outings against Australia. The likes of Molineux, Courtney Webb and Carly Leeson will also be key for them.

The Hurricanes, led by Rachel Priest, didn’t have a great outing last time in the WBBL. They finished as cellar dwellers, having won only three out of 14 matches. The Hurricanes' net run rate of -1.143 was also the worst among all the eight participating teams in the previous BBL edition.

They have bolstered their batting with the inclusion of India’s Richa Ghosh and South Africa’s Mignon du Preez. Tayla Vlaeminck has been bowling well after returning from injury. The likes of Nicola Carey and Evelyn Jones are also expected to play crucial roles.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 2, Women's Big Bash League 2021.

Date: October 16, 2021 (Saturday).

Time: 10:10 AM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Weather Report

There is a chance of heavy rain from 12 AM to 9M, but the heavens may not open up during match time. Conditions will be cloudy with temperatures around the 12-degree Celsius mark.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be good for batting. In the first game, the two teams scored around 9.5 runs per over. Batting second should be the way forward. Bowlers may not find it easy to make breakthroughs on this track.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Predicted Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades Women

Eve Jones and Molineux are most likely to open the batting for the Renegades with Rodrigues to follow. Webb scored 246 runs for them in the last WBBL edition. Molineux and Leeson picked up 11 wickets apiece for the Renegades.

Probable XI: Evelyn Jones, Sophie Molineux (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Makinley Blows, Josephine Dooley (wk), Elly Hayward, Carly Leeson, Georgia Wareham, Holly Ferling

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Rachel Priest is expected to play a vital role as she was the leading run-scorer for the Hurricanes in the previous WBBL edition. The rest of the batting was lackluster, but Du Preez and Ghosh will strengthen their lineup. The likes of Vlaeminck and Carey need to deliver with the ball.

Probable XI: Racheal Priest (C and WK), Sasha Mooloney, Rachael Trenaman, Mignon du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith, Belinda Vakarewa

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Prediction

The two teams are equally matched with batting being their stronger point. Their bowlers are likely to be put under pressure. The chasing team should be able to win the game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee