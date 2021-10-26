Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 20: Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Match 20 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 sees Hobart Hurricanes Women square off against the Melbourne Stars Women at Aurora Stadium in Launceston.

The Rachel Priest-led Hurricanes are currently placed seventh in the table with three points and a net run rate of 0.405. In their previous game, Brisbane Heat defeated them by eight wickets. After being put in to bat first, the Hurricanes managed only 132 for eight on the board.

Ruth Johnston top-scored for them with a 42-ball 47. The run-chase turned out to be a completely one-sided affair as the Heat chased the target down with nine balls to spare. Nicola Carey picked up two wickets, but she didn’t get much support from others.

The Stars, led by Meg Lanning, are placed fifth with five points from as many games. In their previous game, they defeated the Sydney Thunder by 12 runs after defending a modest score of 108. Kim Garth picked up three wickets in her first three overs and didn’t concede a single run.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Match 20, Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: October 27, 2021, Wednesday, 11:20 AM IST

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Launceston hasn’t been a batting paradise by any means. The bowlers are likely to have another decent day in the office.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Weather Forecast

Conditions will be sunny with no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 17-degree Celsius mark.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Rachel Priest is their leading run-scorer with 143 runs at an average of 35.75. She also has a century to her name. Richa Ghosh and Ruth Johnston have also looked decent with the bat. Nicola Carey is their leading wicket-taker with five scalps.

Probable XI

Ruth Johnston, Rachel Priest (c & wk), Mignon du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith, Chloe Rafferty

Melbourne Stars Women

Ellyse Villani is the leading run-scorer for the Stars, having notched 116 runs at an average of 38.66. Annabelle Sutherland and Maia Bouchier have also looked impressive with the bat. Sutherland is their second highest wicket-taker with five scalps while Garth has been their standout bowler.

Probable XI

Elyse Villani, Annabel Sutherland, Meg Lanning (c), Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Maddy Darke, Linsey Smith, Sophie Day

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Prediction

The last time these two teams met, the Hurricanes won by a mammoth margin of 63 runs. The Hurricanes seem to be a strong favorite even for the next game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Six

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee