Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 22: Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

In the 22nd match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021, Sydney Thunder Women square off against Melbourne Stars Women at Aurora Stadium in Launceston.

The Sydney Thunder women are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They have so far failed to win a single game in the competition, with one of the matches being washed out due to rain. The Sydney Thunder women suffered a loss against the Renegades in their last game.

Batting first, the Melbourne Renegades posted 142 on the board at the expense of five wickets. The batters tried their level best, but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they fell short by nine runs. The batters have failed for them throughout the competition and need to put up better performances to stay in contention to qualify for the final.

The Melbourne Stars, meanwhile, are placed sixth in the points table with five points to their name. They have won two of their five completed games. The Stars lost against the Hobart Hurricanes in their last game, which was a closely-fought contest.

The Stars put up 144 on the board, thanks to contributions from lower-order batters. The bowlers failed to defend their total as the Hurricanes chased down the total with six wickets in hand and four balls to spare. Meg Lanning will be hoping for an improved performance in their upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Match 22, Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: October 30th 2021, Saturday, 10:35 AM IST

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Aurora Stadium is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. Fans can expect a high-scoring game on Saturday.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Launceston are expected to be on the lower side, ranging between 3 and 16 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder Women

The bowlers failed to pick up wickets as the Renegades posted a competitive total on the board. Smriti Mandhana was the lone fighter with the bat, scoring 64 at the top of the order. The other batters need to contribute as they have failed miserably in the competition so far.

Probable XI

Tahlia Wilson (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Phoebe Litchfield, Corinne Hall, Anika Learoyd, Lauren Smith, Isabelle Wong, Deepti Sharma, Hannah Darlington (c), Kate Peterson, Samantha Bates

Melbourne Stars Women

Maia Bouchier (42) and Kim Garth (44*) put in a solid partnership to help them post a competitive total on the board. The bowlers, spinners in particular, have failed to pick up wickets and they need to deliver against the Thunder women on Saturday.

Probable XI

Elyse Villani, Annabel Sutherland, Meg Lanning (c), Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Maddy Darke, Linsey Smith, Sophie Day

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Prediction

Both Thunder and Stars are reeling in the bottom half of the table. So far, players from both sides have failed to step up and fire in unison. The Stars will be eager to get back to winning ways whereas the Thunder will be chasing their first win of the competition.

The Melbourne Stars look a well-settled unit in comparison to the Sydney Thunder and it won’t be a surprise if they come out on top on Saturday.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Six

Live Streaming: Sony LIV & FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee