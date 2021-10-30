Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 24: Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Brisbane Heat Women face Hobart Hurricanes Women in the 24th match of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 on Saturday.

Brisbane Heat are at the top of the WBBL table, having won three of their five games so far. Hobart Hurricanes, meanwhile, are fourth in the points table. They have won only two of their six games in this edition of the WBBL.

Brisbane Heat won their previous game against the Hobart Hurricanes. Set a target of 133, they got past the finish line in 18.3 overs with eight wickets to spare. Grace Harris and Mikayla Hinkley remained unbeaten to take them home.

Meanwhile, Hobart Hurricanes are coming off a win against Melbourne Stars. Mignon du Preez led the charge for them with an unbeaten fifty. Courtesy of her stellar knock, they knocked off a 145-run target with six wickets in hand.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Match 24, Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021.

Date and Time: October 30th, 2021, Saturday; 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Pitch Report

There will be some help for the spinners on this surface. It's a decent batting wicket. So the team winning the toss could look to chase first.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Weather Forecast

There could be a cloud cover during the game. Chances are that rain might cause interruptions. The temperature should range between 7 to 13 degrees Celsius.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Probable 11s

Brisbane Heat Women

Captain Jess Jonassen and Courtney Sippel picked up three wickets apiece. Gracia Harris smashed an unbeaten 57, while Mikalya Hinkley remained unbeaten 49.

Probable 11: Georgia Redmayne(wk), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Jess Jonassen(c), Laura Kimmince, Anne Bosch, Ellie Johnston, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Sippel, Poonam Yadav.

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Tayla Vlaeminck picked up three wickets last time out. Mignon du Preez top-scored with 62, and there were contributions from Nicola Carey and Richa Ghosh as well.

Probable 11: Ruth Johnston, Rachel Priest(c)(wk), Mignon du Preez, Nicola Carey, Richa Ghosh, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith, Chloe Rafferty.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Prediction

Brisbane Heat won their previous WBBL match against Hobart Hurricanes. They will look to take the momentum from that win. The Hurricanes are coming off a win, but they haven't been as consistent as they would have liked to. So Brisbane Heat will start as the favourites to win this WBBL 2021 game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Six.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Sony LIV & Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav