Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 26: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Adelaide Strikers Women will take on the Melbourne Renegades Women at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston on Sunday, 31st October.

The Renegades have been in sublime form, winning four of their six games thus far. Their Indian recruits, Jemimah Rodriguez and Harmanpreet Kaur, have been the star performers so far in the tournament.

Captain Sophie Molineux has been their go-to bowler in the tournament along with Kaur. These experienced players have enabled the Renegades to make timely breakthroughs.

The Adelaide Strikers, meanwhile, have failed to gather any momentum, winning only two of their five games so far. Meghan Schutt's return could prove to be of great importance to the balance of the side.

Captain Tahila McGrath has been a dependable all-rounder, scoring crucial runs, providing timely wickets and bowling economic spells.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Match 26.

Date: 31st October 2021.

Time: 7:55 AM IST.

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Weather Report

Partly overcast skies are expected to greet the players on the day of the game. The temperature is expected to range between 5 and 18 degrees Celsius. There is an outside chance that rain might interrupt play.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Pitch Report

The surface at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston is a good one. It is expected to be helpful to seamers, but batters could exploit it too.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades Women XI

Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodriguez have been in good touch. Sophie Molineux has been handy while batting in the middle order and bowling at various stages of games. Meanwhile, Courtney Webb and Holly Feeling have been decent with the ball in hand.

Probable XI: Josephine Dooley (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Duffin, Harmanpreet Kaur, Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Makinley Blows, Sophie Molineux (c), Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Holly Ferling.

Adelaide Strikers Women

Meghan Schutt's return provides much-needed stability to the Strikers team. Meanwhile, AJ Wellington, Sarah Coyote and Darcie Brown have done their job consistently with the ball in hand. Laura Wolvaardt and Tahila McGrath have been the pick of the batters.

Probable XI: Dan Van Niekerk, Katy Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahila McGrath, Sarah Coyote, Darcie Brown, AJ Wellington, Meghan Schutt, Tegan McPharlin, Madeline Penna, Bridget Patterson.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Prediction

The Renegades are a formidable side, and have momentum behind them. They are expected to finish on top in this game. However, the Strikers are a quality side, and have the wherewithal to spoil the Melbourne Renegades' party.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode.

