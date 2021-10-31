Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 27: Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Brisbane Heat Women will face Melbourne Stars Women in the 27th match of the 2021 Women's Big Bash League at the Aurora Stadium on Sunday. The Heat are atop the points table, while Melbourne Stars are sixth.

The Heat will have an advantage in this match because of their outstanding performances and superior momentum in the Women's Big Bash T20 2021 compared to the Stars.

Melbourne Stars will attempt to snap a two-game losing streak in the tournament when they face the Heat. The Strs have played seven Women's Big Bash League games, winning two of them. Meanwhile, the Heat Women have played six games, and are atop the points table with nine points.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women.

Date and time: 31st October 2021, Sunday; 08:10 AM IST.

Venue: University of Tasmania Stadium, Australia.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women probable XIs

Brisbane Heat Women: Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Jess Jonassen (c), Laura Kimmince, Anne Bosch, Charli Knott, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel, Poonam Yadav.

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (c), Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Maddy Darke, Linsey Smith, Sophie Day.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Pitch Report

The University of Tasmania Stadium's surface is a balanced one, providing equal assistance to both batters and bowlers.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Weather Report

The temperature on matchday is expected to hover around 11°C, with 81% humidity and 14 km/hr wind speed. There is almost no chance of precipitation during the game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Prediction

The Brisbane Heat side have plenty of experience and look strong on paper. So they are expected to beat the Melbourne Stars Women in this match on Sunday.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Stars Women TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode.

