Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 28: Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

In the 28th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021, Perth Scorchers Women will lock horns against Sydney Sixers Women at the Lilac Hill Park in Perth on Sunday.

Perth Scorchers are third in the points table, winning three of their five games thus far. They beat the Adelaide Strikers in a thriller the other day. The game went to a super over before the Scorchers held their nerve to get over the Strikers.

The Scorchers were restricted to 121 in their allotted twenty overs, and the bowlers then did a fabulous job of restricting the Strikers to the same score. The game went into a super over, where Sophie Devine hit two scintillating sixes to seal the game for the Scorchers. They will now look to carry forward their winning momentum in the rest of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers are seventh in the points table ,and are struggling in the competition. After winning their first two games, they have failed to win a single game, and need something dramatic to turn the tables around. They suffered a loss against the Renegades in their last match.

The Melbourne Renegades posted 142 on the board, losing seven wickets. The Sixers kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they failed to chase down the total. They eventually fell short by 12 runs. They need to be at their absolute best against the Scorchers on Sunday.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 28, Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Date and Time: October 31st, 2021, Sunday; 11:20 AM IST.

Venue: Lilac Hill Park, Perth.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lilac Hill Park is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. Fans can expect a high-scoring game on Sunday.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Weather Forecast

The temperatures in Perth is expected to range between 13 and 22 degrees Celsius. There could be a cloud cover during the game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers Women

Their batters looked good in their last game against the Renegades. But the lower order batters need to contribute consistently to help the team put up bigger totals on the board. Their bowlers bowled brilliantly to defend a low total in their last game, and will look to do the same on Sunday.

Probable XI

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Graham, Alana King, Lisa Griffith, Mathilda Carmichael, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo.

Sydney Sixers Women

Ashleigh Gardner was good with the ball, picking up two wickets. But the seamers need to pick up wickets up front to restrict the opposition to more manageable totals. Their batters have failed miserably thus far, and need to contribute to ensure their progress in the competition.

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Shafali Verma, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry (c), Nicole Bolton, Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Claire Moore, Lauren Chatle, Stella Campbell.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Prediction

Perth Scorchers have found the right balance, and have the winning momentum behind them. The Sydney Sixers are really struggling in the competition, and need to be at their absolute best to challenge the Scorchers on Sunday.

The Perth Scorchers have the winning momentum behind them, so it won’t be a surprise if they come out on top against the Sydney Sixers on Sunday.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: SonyLiv, FanCode.

