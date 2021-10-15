Women's Big Bash League 2021: Match 3, Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

The Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers will lock horns in Match No. 3 of the WBBL on Saturday, October 16 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

The Thunder have been dealt with a body blow as Rachael Haynes may miss the entire tournament. The southpaw recently became a parent and is also recovering from a hamstring strain. Hannah Darlington has been named the captain of the Thunder for the 2021 WBBL season.

In her absence, Smriti Mandhana will have to play a key role at the top of the order. Deepti Sharma also brings in a lot of utility. Sammy-Jo Johnson was excellent for Trent Rockets in the Women’s Hundred two months ago as she performed with both the bat and the ball.

The Strikers won’t be having the services of Suzie Bates, who opted out of WBBL 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Strikers thereafter signed South Africa’s Dane van Niekerk as her replacement. Tahlia McGrath has been named the new captain of the Strikers.

Earlier, Amelia Kerr also pulled out of her contract for the Strikers. Megan Schutt is likely to return and is expected to play a massive part. The Strikers failed to progress beyond the first round last time after managing to garner only 13 points from 14 matches.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Match 3, Women's Big Bash League 2021.

Date: October 16, 2021 (Saturday).

Time: 01:35 PM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Weather Report

Conditions will mostly be cloudy, with no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the nine-degree Celsius mark.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Hobart is expected to be an excellent one for batting. Bowlers won’t have much room for complacency. Chasing should be the way forward for both teams.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Predicted Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder

The Thunder don’t have Heather Knight, Haynes and Beaumont since last season. Hence, the onus will be on Mandhana to score runs at the top. Deepti is more than a handy cricketer. Darlington, Johnson, and Bates got a total of 59 wickets last season and they need to replicate something similar.

Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana, Kate Peterson/Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Emily Smith (WK), Deepti Sharma, Corinne Hall, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington (C), Isabelle Wong, Lauren Smith, Samantha Bates

Adelaide Strikers

Laura Wolvaardt was the leading run-scorer for the Strikers last season with 347 runs. Katie Mack and McGrath were also impressive. Van Niekerk’s inclusion has bolstered both their batting and bowling lineups. Schutt, Wellington and Brown form a devastating trio in the bowling department.

Probable XI: Tahlia McGrath (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack, Dane van Niekerk, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Prediction

The Thunder are a depleted unit compared to what they were last season. The Strikers, on the other hand, have got all their bases covered and look the firm favorites to win the match.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

