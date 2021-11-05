Women’s Big Bash League 2021 Match 31, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

In the 31st match of Women’s Big Bash League 2021, Melbourne Renegades Women and Brisbane Heat Women will lock horns at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

Melbourne Renegades Women have lost just one encounter and won a total of five games, with one contest ending without a result due to rain. Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues’ form is the key for the Renegades to do exceptionally well going forward in the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur and Sophie Molineux are also top-class players to watch out for from the Renegades’ side.

On the other hand, Brisbane Heat are having an impressive tournament. They lost just two matches with one being in the Super Over. Brisbane's most recent loss came against Melbourne Stars Women. Jess Jonassen is one of the key players who could lead the Brisbane Heat to a victory in their upcoming encounter.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Match 31

Date and Time: November 6, 2021, Saturday, 4:45 AM IST.

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women

Weather Report

There’s a slight rainfall predicted on Saturday, with 20 degrees Celsius being the average temperature. Despite that, a full game seems to be on the cards.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Pitch Report

We can expect the side batting first to have a fair share of domination right from the first ball of the game. Chasing sides will find it tough to make it big in the crucial moments of the game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades Women

Jemimah Rodrigues has been in red hot form of late in the white-ball format. Sophie Molineux will lead the side, and Dooley will take the keeping gloves. Holly Ferling will lead the bowling attack for the Renegades.

Probable XI: Jemimah Rodrigues, Evelyn Jones, Jess Duffin, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Molineux (c), Josephine Dooley (wk), Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Holly Ferling, Rhiann O Donnell

Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris and Georgia Redmayne are expected to open the innings, with Jess Jonassen taking the captaincy and all-rounder duties. Poonam Yadav is one of the bowlers to watch out for as the pitch is expected to assist bowlers during the second half of the game.

Probable XI: Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Laura Kimmince, Georgia Voll, Jess Jonassen (c), Mikayla Hinkley, Nadine de Klerk, Charli Knott, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Grace Sippel, Poonam Yadav

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Prediction

Both sides have been part of neck-to-neck encounters so far in the tournament. However, the Melbourne Renegades have some top-class performers in both the batting and bowling departments. They are even sharp on the field.

We can thus expect the Renegades to come out on top in this thrilling encounter.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Brisbane Heat Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Six

Live-stream: Fan Code & SonyLIV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

