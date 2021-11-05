Women’s Big Bash League 2021 Match 32, Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

In the 32nd match of Women’s Big Bash League 2021, Melbourne Stars Women and Adelaide Strikers Women will face each other at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide, South Australia on November 6, Saturday.

The Melbourne Stars are having an inconsistent tournament this year as they have won just three matches and lost a total of four encounters. Going into their next encounter, they would love to bring their A-game to advance to the next stages of the tournament.

The Stars have a heavy batting lineup with Elyse Villani and Meg Lanning opening the innings. Fans can expect them to turn the tables for their side. On the bowling front, they have Sophie Dey and Tess Flintoff who can weave magic with the ball.

Meanwhile, the Adelaide Strikers also have a similar story and are reeling in sixth position in the points table. They need some inspirational performances collectively from their teammates to collect a win in their upcoming encounter.

Melbourne Stars Women and Adelaide Strikers Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars Women and Adelaide Strikers Women, Match 32

Date and Time: November 6, 2021, Saturday, 8:10 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia

Melbourne Stars Women and Adelaide Strikers Women Weather Report

As per the forecast, there’s a slight chance of rainfall but fans can expect that to be a passing show and the game might not lose any overs.

Melbourne Stars Women and Adelaide Strikers Women Pitch Report

The venue has historically supported both batters and bowlers equally. The toss-winning captain would love to bat first and put the opposition under pressure. Fans can expect scores of above 150 from the batting first side.

Melbourne Stars Women and Adelaide Strikers Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars Women

Elyse Villani and Meg Lanning form the opening pair for the Melbourne Stars. They have good middle-order batters who can rotate the strike and go for explosive shots in the death overs.

Probable XI: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (c), Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Linsey Smith, Sophie Day, Rhys McKenna

Adelaide Strikers Women

Dane van Niekerk has been promoted up the order in the tournament and she has been decent enough. Megan Schutt is an important bowler for the Strikers.

Probable XI: Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Melbourne Stars Women and Adelaide Strikers Women Prediction

The Stars have a lot of in-form players on their side. They need is to put up collective performances to bag a crucial victory over the Adelaide Strikers. Fans can expect the Stars to have an upper hand over the Strikers.

Melbourne Stars Women and Adelaide Strikers Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Six

Live-stream: FanCode & SonyLIV

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

