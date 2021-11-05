Women’s Big Bash League 2021 Match 33, Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

In the 33rd match of Women’s Big Bash League 2021, the Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes will cross swords at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth.

The Perth Scorchers have a decent run in the tournament and are still in the mix for the playoffs. They have won four matches and lost two encounters so far. The Scorchers will hope their batters and bowlers can collectively click going forward to add more victories to their kitty.

Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney’s form at the top order will be crucial to the Scorchers bagging a big win in this match. They have good bowlers in the form of Kapp and Alana King who can trouble batters constantly.

Meanwhile, the Hobart Hurricanes are struggling badly to move forward in the tournament. They have registered just two wins and lost six so far. The Hurricanes handed defeats to a few big teams but rarely looked in good touch as a side overall.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 33

Date and Time: November 6, 2021, Saturday, 11:20 AM IST.

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Weather Report

Perth is currently experiencing cool weather, with temperatures hovering around 15-20 degrees Celsius. Batters and bowlers would love these conditions as there will be no interruptions.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Pitch Report

The WACA is known for producing flat wickets in the T20 format. Fans can expect a fair contest between the bat and the ball.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers Women

Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney form the opening pair for the Scorchers. Sri Lanka’s attacking batter Chamari Athapaththu takes over the No. 3 slot. On the bowling front, Marizanne Kapp and Alana King are the bowlers to watch out for.

Probable XI: Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Mathilda Carmichael, Heather Graham, Lisa Griffith, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Rachel Priest has been in tremendous form of late in the WBBL 2021. Mignon du Preez knows how to shift gears in death overs alongside Richa Ghosh.

Probable XI: Rachel Priest (c & wk), Ruth Johnston, Mignon du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith

Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Prediction

The Perth Scorchers are strong favorites to enter this contest against a relatively weak Hobart Hurricanes side. The Scorchers are expected to go past the Hobart Hurricanes in this crucial encounter.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Six

Live-stream: FanCode & SonyLIV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

