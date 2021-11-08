Women’s Big Bash League 2021 Match 37, Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

T20 action in Australia will continue as Brisbane Heat Women square off against Sydney Sixers Women in the next game of the WBBL on Tuesday.

Brisbane Heat Women sit 2nd in the points table with five wins and three losses in 9 matches. Sydney Sixers Women, meanwhile, sit a place behind with four wins and three losses in 8 games. One game each for the respective sides was abandoned due to rain.

With the race to the playoffs heating up, both sides will look to get closer to the 2nd spot with a vital win here.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Match 37th

Date and Time: November 9th, 2021, Tuesday, 9:05 AM IST.

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Weather Report

Clouds are expected to take over the sun for most of the day in Adelaide on Tuesday. However, the chances of rain stand only at 20%. The temperature is expected to range between 11 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Pitch Report

The surface is flat with a true bounce, and it is ideal for batting. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first as it might get slower in the 2nd half.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers Women

Sydney Sixers Women are coming into this fixture after winning back-to-back games. They also have been persisting with the same playing eleven as they have many quality options on their bench. While Shafali Verma’s form might concern them, the Indian superstar is likely to feature in this contest

Probable 11: Alyssa Healy (WK), Ellyse Perry (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Shafali Verma, Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Claire Moore, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell

Brisbane Heat Women

Every single bowler contributed to the victory for the Heat Women in the last match. Barring Grace Harris in the batting, each player contributed to taking their side to the win. Expect them to field the same playing 11 in this match.

Probable 11: Georgia Redmayne (WK), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Anne Bosch, Jess Jonassen (C), Laura Kimmince, Charli Knott, Nicola Hancock, Georgia Prestwidge, and Poonam Yadav

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Prediction

It will be a contest between two evenly-matched sides. Both sides have had a decent but inconsistent run in the competition so far. The stakes are high in this game, with the 2nd place in the league standings still up for grabs. The Brisbane Heat Women were on a roll before they recently lost some steam with two losses in their last three matches. Sydney Sixers Women, at the same time, have managed to build some momentum with two wins in their previous two fixtures.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women are expected to win this contest

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women TV and Live-streaming

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live-stream: Sony LIV & FANCODE

