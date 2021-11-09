Women’s Big Bash League 2021 Match 40, Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Adelaide Strikers Women will take on Sydney Sixers Women in the WBBL on Wednesday in what is a crucial game for both sides.

Sydney Sixers Women are fourth in the points table with four wins and four losses from nine matches. Adelaide Strikers Women, meanwhile, are sixth with three wins and four losses from eight games. Both sides had one game washed out because of rain.

With the race to the playoffs heating up, neither team can afford any slip-ups at this juncture.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Match 40

Date and Time: November 10th, 2021, Wednesday, 11:20 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Weather Report

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy with 47% humidity. There is a 20% chance of rain, with temperatures expected to hover between 8 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Pitch Report

The surface at the Karen Rolton Oval is extremely flat and conducive to big-hitting. This venue has thrown up plenty of high scores already and that could be the case once again on Wednesday, Since this is an evening game, the team that wins the toss might opt to bowl first.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers Women

The Sixers lost their last game against Brisbane despite putting up a decent total batting first. Their bowlers had an off day and they failed to defend 160. With a lack of quality bowling options on the bench, the Sixers are are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI.

Probable XI: Alyssa Healy (WK), Ellyse Perry (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Shafali Verma, Nicole Bolton, Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Claire Moore, Jade Allen, Stella Campbell

Adelaide Strikers Women

The Strikers registered a vital win in their last game against Sydney Thunder, which boosted their chances of making the playoffs. They are unlikely to tinker with a winning combination so expect an unchanged team in this contest.

Probable XI: Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (C), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Prediction

Sydney Sixers Women have lacked consistency this season. After a solid start to the season in which they won their first two games, their momentum has been derailed.

They rediscovered some form recently by winning back-to-back games, but failed to build on those results, losing to Brisbane Heat Women by 8 wickets in their most recent match.

Adelaide Strikers Women, meanwhile, have endured a rather tough time in the competition. They did, however, manage to snap a four-game losing streak by beating Sydney Thunder Women by 18 runs last time around.

Sydney Sixers Women look the much stronger unit on paper and should be able to eke out the win.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women to win.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Six & Sony Six HD

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Online: SonyLIV & Fancode

Edited by Arvind Sriram

LIVE POLL Q. Pacers to pick up seven or more wickets in the match? Yes No 0 votes so far