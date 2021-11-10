Women’s Big Bash League 2021 Match 41, Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Sydney Thunder Women will lock horns with Perth Scorchers Women in the 41st match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021. Karel Rolton Oval in Adelaide will host this exciting encounter.

Sydney Thunder Women are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have won only two games so far and have five points to their name. Sydney Thunder Women suffered a loss against the Adelaide Strikers in their last game.

The Adelaide Strikers, opting to bat first, posted 176 on the board. The Thunder Women struggled as they could only pick up four wickets. They tried hard to chase down the total but fell short by 18 runs. The Thunder Women need to vastly improve their performance to stand any chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Perth Scorchers Women, on the other hand, are in second position with 13 points to their name. They defeated the Melbourne Stars comprehensively in their last fixture.

The bowlers were brilliant after being asked to bowl first. They picked up nine wickets and restricted the Stars to 97 in their 20 overs. It happened to be a cakewalk for the Scorchers as Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine remained unbeaten to seal the game by 10 wickets. They will be looking to carry the winning momentum forward.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Match 41, Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: November 11th 2021, Thursday, 07:55 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Karen Rolton Oval is a very good track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers often tend to miss their mark. Fans can expect a high-scoring game on Thursday.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Adelaide on Thursday are expected to hover between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius. Heavy rain is predicted and we might witness rain interruptions during the course of the match.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder Women

Sammy-Jo Johnson picked up two wickets with the ball but others struggled to contain the scoring rate as the Strikers posted 176 on the board. Isabelle Wong (43) top-scored with the bat and tried her level-best down the order but failed to take her side home.

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Isabelle Wong, Deepti Sharma, Hannah Darlington (c), Lauren Smith, Corinne Hall, Anika Learoyd, Samantha Bates

Perth Scorchers Women

The bowlers set things up nicely for the Scorchers in their last game against the Stars. Sophie Devine, Alana King and Heather Graham each picked up two wickets to restrict the Stars below 100. Beth Mooney (57*) and Sophie Devine (35*) guided their side across the line in the 11th over.

Probable XI

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chloe Piparo, Chamari Athapaththu, Heather Graham, Marizanne Kapp, Mathilda Carmichael, Alana King, Taneale Peschel, Lilly Mills, Lisa Griffith

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Prediction

The Sydney Thunder Women are struggling in the competition and need something dramatic to bounce back. Perth Scorchers Women are on a roll so far and will be hoping to continue in the same way.

The Perth Scorchers Women have the winning momentum behind them and should come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win this encounter.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv, FanCode

