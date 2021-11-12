Women’s Big Bash League 2021 Match 42, Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Match 44 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 sees Brisbane Heat Women locking horns with Sydney Sixers Women at Harrup Park in Mackay.

Brisbane Heat Women sit in third position in the points table with 13 points to their name. They have won six and lost three games so far. Brisbane Heat's last game was against the Sydney Sixers where they won the game convincingly.

Batting first, Sydney Sixers Women posted 159 on the board, losing two wickets. The Heat batters meant business as they chased down the total in the 19th over, winning the game by eight wickets. They are confident and will be eager to defeat the Sixers on Saturday.

Sydney Sixers Women have had a roller-coaster of a ride so far. They have only managed to win four games so far and lost five. Sydney Sixers are placed sixth in the points table and need to get back to winning ways quickly after suffering a loss against the Adelaide Strikers in their last fixture.

On the back of a fifty from Shafali Verma, the Sixers posted 142 on the board. The bowlers failed to pick up wickets as the Strikers chased down the total with eight wickets in hand. Ellyse Perry will be hoping for a much-improved performance from her teammates in their next outing.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Details:

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 44, Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: November 13th 2021, Saturday, 01:35 PM IST

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Harrup Park is good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line. However, the surface will assist spinners as the game progresses.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Mackay on Saturday are expected to range between 18 and 30 degrees Celsius. Fans can expect a full game as no rain is predicted for Saturday.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat Women

The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as the Sixers Women posted 159 on the board. Grace Harris, opening the batting, smashed a fifty and Georgia Voll remained unbeaten on 48 to take her side home. The bowlers will be hoping to step up and pick up wickets in their next outing.

Probable XI

Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Georgia Voll, Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Anne Bosch, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Nicola Hancock, Georgia Prestwidge, Poonam Yadav

Sydney Sixers Women

Shafali Verma looked good for her 53 but the top order batters failed in their last game. They need to contribute in their next fixture. The bowlers too failed to pick up wickets and build pressure as the Strikers chased down 143 with seven balls to spare. Everyone needs to fire in unison to challenge the Brisbane Heat on Saturday.

Probable XI

Ellyse Perry (c), Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Shafali Verma, Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Claire Moore, Stella Campbell, Emma Hughes

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Prediction

Brisbane Heat were clinical in their last game against the Sixers. The Sixers lost to the Strikers in their previous game and have lost their way a bit. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Saturday.

Brisbane Heat Women defeated Sydney Sixers Women in their last meeting and are expected to come out on top against them on Saturday.

Prediction: Brisbane Heat Women to win this encounter.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

