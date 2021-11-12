Women’s Big Bash League 2021 Match 43, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Hobart Hurricanes Women will square off against Adelaide Strikers Women in the 43rd match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021. Harrup Park in Mackay will host this exciting encounter.

Hobart Hurricanes Women are struggling a bit in the competition. They have managed to win only three games out of 11 and have seven points to their name.

Hobart lost to the Perth Scorchers in their last game. It was a dismal performance from their batters as they were bundled out for 96 in their 20 overs. The bowlers tried their level best and even picked up five wickets but there weren’t enough runs to defend as the Scorchers chased down the total in the 16th over. The Hurricanes need to get back to winning ways to stay in contention for the semi-finals.

Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the points table. They have won four and lost as many games, with nine points under their belt.

Adelaide defeated the Sydney Sixers in their previous game. The bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Sixers to 142 in the first innings. On the back of a fifty from Katie Mack and an unbeaten 40 from skipper Tahlia McGrath, the Strikers chased down the total with seven balls to spare. They will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Details:

Match: Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Match 43, Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: November 13th 2021, Saturday, 10:10 AM IST

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Harrup Park is a balanced one. The batters can hit their strokes freely once set. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Mackay on Saturday are expected to hover between 18 and 30 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women

A disappointing performance from the batters saw them post 96 on the board. Only three batters managed to get into double figures, with Ruth Johnston top-scoring with 38. Tayla Vlaeminck was good with the ball, picking up three wickets but they failed to defend a modest total.

Probable XI

Rachel Priest (c & wk), Naomi Stalenberg, Mignon du Preez, Nicola Carey, Richa Ghosh, Molly Strano, Ruth Johnston, Sasha Moloney, Tayla Vlaeminck, Belinda Vakarewa, Amy Smith

Adelaide Strikers Women

Darcie Brown was good with the ball as she picked up two wickets and helped the Strikers restrict the Sixers to 142. Katie Mack (67*) and Tahlia McGrath (40*) put in a solid partnership to guide their side across the line in the 19th over.

Probable XI

Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Prediction

The Hurricanes are coming off a loss in their previous game whereas the Strikers beat the Sixers convincingly and will be high in confidence. The Hurricanes need to be at their best to halt the Strikers’ progress.

Adelaide Strikers have the winning momentum and are expected to carry it forward by beating the Hobart Hurricanes on Saturday.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers to win this encounter.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

