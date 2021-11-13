Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 46, Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Match 46 will see the Sydney Sixers Women square off against Sydney Thunder Women at Harrup Park in Mackay. The Sydney Derby in Mackay promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Sydney Sixers Women are placed sixth in the points table with nine points to their name and need to get back to winning ways quickly. They lost to Brisbane Heat Women in their last game.

After being asked to bat first, a dismal performance from their batters saw them score only 91 in their 20 overs. The bowlers tried hard to defend the total and even picked up seven wickets but there weren’t enough runs to defend as the Heat Women won the game by three wickets.

Sydney Thunder Women, meanwhile, are reeling at the bottom of the table. They have managed to win only two games and lost six, managing to get only six points so far.

They need to be at their best on Sunday against the Sixers Women to stay in contention to qualify for the playoffs. Their last game against Perth Scorchers Women was washed out due to rain.

The bowlers failed to pick up wickets as the Perth Scorchers Women posted 184 on the board. The Thunder Women had a shaky start to the chase and were 21/1 after 2.3 overs when the rain arrived and washed out the game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Details:

Match: Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Match 46, Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: November 14, 2021, Sunday, 08:10 AM IST

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Harrup Park is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the willow. The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday. The temperature in Mackay on Sunday is expected to range between 19 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers Women

The batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they could only manage to score 91 in their 20 overs in their previous game.

Nicole Bolton top-scored with 25. Lauren Cheatle and Maitlan Brown picked up three and two wickets respectively with the new ball but failed to defend a modest total.

Probable XI

Ellyse Perry (c), Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Shafali Verma, Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell, Emma Hughes

Sydney Thunder Women

The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as Perth Scorchers Women posted a mammoth 184 on the board. Sammy-Jo Johnson and Hannah Darlington each picked up a wicket.

Darlington was dismissed on four before rain arrived and washed out the game. They need to fire in unison against the Sixers Women.

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Isabelle Wong, Deepti Sharma, Hannah Darlington (c), Lauren Smith, Anika Learoyd, Samantha Bates, Kate Peterson

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Prediction

Sydney Sixers Women lost to Brisbane Heat Women in their last game whereas the Sydney Thunder Women’s last game against the Perth Scorchers was washed out due to rain.

Both sides need to get some momentum while leading into the business end of the competition.

Sydney Sixers Women look strong on paper and it won’t be a surprise if they come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women to win this encounter.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Elyse Perry to score 30+ runs and pick two or more wickets? Yes No 2 votes so far