Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 49, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Hobart Hurricanes Women lock horns against Melbourne Renegades Women in the 49th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021. Harrup Park in Mackay will host this exciting contest.

Hobart Hurricanes are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They suffered a heavy loss against Adelaide Strikers in their last fixture. After electing to bowl first, the bowlers did a fine job of restricting Adelaide Strikers Women to 142 in their 20 overs.

What followed was a disappointing show from the batters as they were knocked over on 94 in the 19th over. Only three batters managed to get into double figures and need to be at their absolute best in their next outing against the Renegades.

Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, are sitting comfortably at the top of the table. They defeated Sydney Thunder in a close-fought contest in their previous game.

After being asked to bat first, the Renegades Women posted 175 on the board, thanks to a brilliant innings of 81 from Harmanpreet Kaur. The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as Smriti Mandhana of the Sydney Thunder smashed a century.

However, they held their nerves in the end to win the game by four runs. They will be high in confidence after that win and will be looking to continue to perform in the same way.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Details:

Match: Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Match 49, Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: November 19th 2021, Friday, 10:10 AM IST

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Harrup Park is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday. The temperature in Mackay is expected to range between 21 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Molly Strano was good with the ball as she picked up two wickets to help her side restrict the Strikers to 142. The batters failed miserably as they were bundled out for 34 in the chase, falling short by 48 runs. The batters need to step up and contribute in their next outing on Friday.

Probable XI

Rachel Priest (c & wk), Naomi Stalenberg, Mignon du Preez, Nicola Carey, Richa Ghosh, Molly Strano, Sasha Moloney, Tayla Vlaeminck, Angelina Genford, Belinda Vakarewa, Amy Smith

Melbourne Renegades Women

On the back of 81* from Harmanpreet Kaur and 42 from Evelyn Jones, the Renegades posted 175 on the board. Kaur and Rhiann O Donnell picked up a wicket each but the other bowlers failed to pick up wickets. They defended the total successfully but the bowlers need to deliver in their next fixture.

Probable XI

Jemimah Rodrigues, Josephine Dooley (wk), Ella Hayward, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Duffin, Sophie Molineux (c), Evelyn Jones, Ellie Falconer, Rhiann O Donnell, Carly Leeson, Holly Ferling

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes Women are really struggling to cope with the pressure as they languish at the bottom of the table. Melbourne Renegades Women are on a roll and will look to retain their top spot with a win over the Hurricanes on Friday.

Melbourne Renegades Women look strong on paper and it won’t be a surprise if they go past the Hobart Hurricanes Women unscathed.

Prediction: Melbourne Renegades Women to win this encounter.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv and FanCode

Edited by Diptanil Roy

