Women's Big Bash League 2021: Match 5, Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

The Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat will lock horns in the fifth match of the WBBL on Sunday at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

The Heat, led by Jess Jonassen, finished second in the points table in the previous edition of the WBBL. With 18 points from 14 games, the Heat were the second-best team, behind the Melbourne Stars. However, Sydney Thunder beat them in the semis by 12 runs to end their campaign.

The Heat failed to chase a 144-run target in the game, managing only 131 in 18.3 overs. Georgia Redmayne, Jonassen and Grace Harris performed well for them in the bowling department. Harris and Jonassen also played key roles for the team with the ball.

The Scorchers, meanwhile, will be captained by Sophie Devine, one of the best all-rounders in world cricket at the moment. The Scorchers made the WBBL semis last season after finishing fourth in the points table. In the semis, they lost to eventual runners-up Melbourne Stars, though.

Beth Mooney and Devine scored a large chunk of the runs for the Scorchers in the competition last season. This time, they have Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu and South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp. Taneale Peschel, their standout bowler last time, needs to step up for them to perform well this year.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Match 5, Women's Big Bash League 2021.

Date: October 17, 2021 (Sunday).

Time: 10:10 AM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Weather Forecast

Conditions will be cloudy, but there is little chance of rain. The temperature could be around the 13-degree Celsius mark, and the humidity won’t be high.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Hobart hasn’t been a belter for batting. Although the batters have been able to play their shots on the up, the bowlers have got a fair amount of help from the surface.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Probable 11s

Perth Scorchers Women

Chamari Athapaththu and Beth Mooney form a lethal opening pair. Sophie Devine needs to be on top of her game in the middle order. Kapp’s inclusion has strengthened their batting and bowling. Heather Graham needs to continue her good form from last season.

Probable XI: Chamari Athapaththu, Beth Mooney, Ashley Day, Sophie Devine (C), Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Alana King, Lisa Griffith, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel.

Brisbane Heat Women

Georgia Redmayne was recently called up to the Australian national team, as she is in good form. Along with Laura Kimmince, she will need to give the Heat flying starts. Nadine de Klerk and Poonam Yadav have plenty of experience, and need to play their parts for their team as well.

Probable XI: Laura Kimmince, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Mikayla Hinley, Gerogia Voll, Nadine Klerk, Anne Bosch, Jess Jonassen, Poonam Yadav, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Georgia Prestwidge.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Prediction

The Scorchers look a strong unit, especially after the inclusion of Athapaththu and Kapp. Heat bowlers may not find it easy against the Scorchers’ batting. The Scorchers are firm favourites to win the game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

