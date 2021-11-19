Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 51, Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Match 51 of the Women’s Big Bash League will see Perth Scorchers Women lock horns against Melbourne Stars Women at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Saturday.

Perth Scorchers are second in the points table with 16 points to their name. They beat the Adelaide Strikers in their previous fixture. After electing to bat first, decent contributions from their opening batters helped them post 177-3 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up to restrict the Strikers to 165.

Melbourne Stars, meanwhile, are in the bottom half of the points table. With ten points to their name, they are in fifth position in the points table. Their last game against the Melbourne Renegades was abandoned without a ball being bowled, as rain played a spoilsport.

They have lost their last two completed games, one against the Renegades and the other against the Scorchers. They need to get back to winning ways to stand any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Match 50, Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Date and Time: November 20th 2021, Saturday; 04:45 AM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Fans can expect a high-scoring game on Saturday.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Adelaide is expected to range between 11 and 20 degrees Celsius. There is rain predicted on Saturday, and we might experience rain-interruptions during the match.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers Women

Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney led the charge with the bat, as they scored 61 and 78 respectively to help their side to a tall total in their last game. Devine and Heather Graham picked up two wickets apiece to help them defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Heather Graham, Lisa Griffith, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo.

Melbourne Stars Women

Melbourne Stars' last game was washed out due to rain. They have had a roller-coaster of a ride so far in the competition. They need to get back to winning ways, as they have suffered two losses in their last two completed games.

Probable XI

Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (c), Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Linsey Smith, Sophie Day, Rhys McKenna.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Prediction

Perth Scorchers have been brilliant in the past few matches, whereas Melbourne Stars are struggling in the competition. The Stars need to play out of their skins to defeat the Scorchers on Saturday.

Perth Scorchers will start as the favourites, and are expected to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win this game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: SonyLiv.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Sophie Devine to score a fifty and pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far