Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 52, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Adelaide Strikers Women will square off against Sydney Sixers Women in the 52nd match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021. Adelaide Oval in Adelaide will host this exciting clash.

The Adelaide Strikers are placed fourth in the points table. With six wins, they have 13 points to their name. They suffered a loss against the Perth Scorchers in their last game. The bowlers struggled as they failed to pick up regular wickets as the Scorchers posted 177 on the board. Adelaide Strikers started the chase positively but the lower-order batters failed to contribute. They could only manage to score 165, losing the game by 12 runs.

Sydney Sixers, meanwhile, are struggling in the competition. They are placed sixth in the points table with nine points and have lost four games on the trot. They lost to Sydney Thunder in their last encounter. The batters failed to adapt to the conditions and only scored 94 after deciding to bat first. The bowlers tried their level best but couldn’t defend the total as Sydney Thunder chased down the total in the 16th over with six wickets in hand.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Details:

Match: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 51, Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: November 20th 2021, Saturday, 08:10 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Adelaide Oval is a belter. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. The bowlers need to be careful while bowling on this surface.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Adelaide are expected to range between 11 and 20 degrees Celsius. We might see rain-interruptions as there is some rain predicted on Saturday.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Probable XIs

Adelaide Strikers Women

The bowlers failed to pick up wickets in their last game as the Scorchers posted 177 on the board. Katie Mack (84*) and Laura Wolvaardt (40) tried hard but failed to take their side across the line as they lost the game by 12 runs.

Probable XI

Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Sydney Sixers Women

None of the batters adapted to the conditions, as they could only score 94 on the board in their 20 overs. Skipper Ellyse Perry top scored with 40. Lauren Cheatle was good with the ball, picking up three wickets but there weren’t enough runs to defend as the Sydney Thunder Women chased down the total in the 16th over.

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Shafali Verma, Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell, Emma Hughes

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Prediction

Both sides have lost their previous fixtures and will be eager to get back to winning ways. Players from both sides will need to fire in unison to end up on the winning side on Saturday.

The Adelaide Strikers look a well-balanced unit and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers Women to win this encounter.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

