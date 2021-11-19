Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 53, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

Match 53 of the Women’s Big Bash League sees Hobart Hurricanes Women lock horns with Sydney Thunder Women. Harrup Park in Mackay will host this exciting contest.

Hobart Hurricanes faced Melbourne Renegades in their previous fixture, where they earned a comprehensive win. After being asked to bat first, the Hurricanes posted 161 on the board, thanks to fifties from Ruth Johnston and Mignon du Preez.

The bowlers were then brilliant as they didn’t allow the Renegades batters to get going and eventually knocked them over on 109 in 18 overs. Hobart will be hoping for a similar performance in their next outing against Sydney Thunder Women.

Sydney Thunder Women, meanwhile, defeated Brisbane Heat Women in their last game. It was a good contest with both teams going hard against each other but the Thunder Women managed to hold their nerves in the end to finish on the winning side.

Batting first, Sydney Thunder Women posted 162 on the board in their 20 overs. The Heat openers got off to a very good start but the Thunder bowlers came back into the contest as they restricted the Heat to 153, winning the game by nine runs.

It was an amazing turnaround for Sydney in their last match and they will be brimming with confidence after that win.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Details:

Match: Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Match 52, Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: November 20th 2021, Saturday, 08:10 AM IST

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Adelaide Oval is a balanced track. The batters can hit their strokes freely once set. The spinners will play a major role as the surface tends to get slower as the game progresses.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Saturday. The temperature in Mackay is expected to range between 19 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Contributions from Ruth Johnston (63) and Mignon du Preez (50) helped the Hurricanes post 161 on the board. Sasha Moloney picked up three wickets and was supported by Tayla Vlaeminck and Johnston, who picked up two wickets each to defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Ruth Johnston, Rachel Priest (c & wk), Mignon du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey, Molly Strano, Sasha Moloney, Tayla Vlaeminck, Belinda Vakarewa, Amy Smith

Sydney Thunder Women

Sammy-Jo Johnson scored a quickfire 52 at the top of the order and contributions from the other batters helped them put 162 on the board. Samantha Bates, Deepti Sharma and Hannah Darlington each picked up two wickets as they won the game by nine runs.

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Phoebe Litchfield, Isabelle Wong, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Hannah Darlington (c), Anika Learoyd, Lauren Smith, Kate Peterson, Samantha Bates

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off wins in their previous games. The Hurricanes defeated the Renegades comprehensively whereas the Thunder fought hard to win the match by nine runs.

Sydney Thunder look a well-balanced unit and are expected to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Sydney Thunder Women to win this encounter.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv and FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

