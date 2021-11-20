Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 55, Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers will lock horns in Match 55 of the Women’s Big Bash League on Sunday at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

The Sixers, led by Ellyse Perry, started their campaign with two wins on the trot, but have completely lost their way. They are currently on a five-match winning streak and have already been knocked out of the competition. But the Sixers can hope for a fifth-place finish, at the very least.

The Sixers lost their previous game at the hands of the Adelaide Strikers by eight wickets. After being bowled out for 82, the Strikers chased the target down in a mere 10.2 overs. However, the Sixers can take heart from their 44-run win over the Scorchers last time around.

The Scorchers, on the other hand, have a golden chance of qualifying for the final and a win will ensure the same. However, a loss would mean the Strikers could overtake them on net run rate. In their previous match, the Scorchers beat the Melbourne Stars by four wickets.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Match 55, Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Date and Time: November 21, 2021, Sunday; 04:45 AM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Adelaide has been a decent one for batting in recent times. But the track has helped the team batting second to a large extent. The chasing teams have won all four matches in the tournament so far.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Weather Forecast

Conditions will be hazy throughout the duration of the game. The temperature will be around the 17-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 40s.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers

Skipper Perry is their leading run-scorer with 319 runs at an average of 31.90. The likes of Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner and Nicole Bolton have also done their bit. Lauren Cheatle is their top wicket-taker with 10 scalps. The likes of Radha Yadav and Maitlan Brown have also done well.

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Shafali Verma, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell, Emma Hughes

Perth Scorchers

Beth Mooney has been exceptional for the Scorchers in the ongoing edition of the WBBL. The southpaw has scored 502 runs at an average of 55.77. She has received apt support from Sophie Devine, who has 389 runs to her name. Kapp, King and Graham have been excellent with the ball.

Probable XI

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Samantha Betts, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Heather Graham, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Prediction

The Sixers have looked out of sorts in the tournament. The Scorchers, on the other hand, will be desperate for a win to qualify for the final. The Scorchers are favorites to win the match.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

