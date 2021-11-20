Women's Big Bash League 2021 Match 56, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars will lock horns in Match 56 of the Women’s Big Bash League on Saturday at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

The Strikers, led by Tahlia McGrath, have already made their way through to the playoffs but they also have a chance of finishing atop the points table. If the Perth Scorchers lose their last game against the Sydney Sixers, the Strikers can go to the top of the points table.

In their previous game, the Strikers beat the Sixers by eight wickets. After bowling the opposition out for 82 in 19.2 overs, they chased the target down with 58 balls to spare. Darcie Brown was adjudged the Player of the Match after she picked up two crucial wickets.

The Stars, led by Meg Lanning, have already been knocked out of the competition with 10 points from 13 matches. In their previous game, they lost to the Perth Scorchers by four wickets. They will be looking to end their campaign on a positive note.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Match 56, Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: November 21, 2021, Sunday; 01:10 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Adelaide has been a decent one for batting in recent times but the track has helped the team, batting second, to a significant extent. The chasing teams have won all four matches in the league so far.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Weather Forecast

Conditions will be hazy throughout the duration of the encounter. The temperature will be around the 17-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 40s.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Probable XIs

Adelaide Strikers

Katie Mack is the team's leading run-scorer with 337 runs at an average of 48.14 and a strike rate of 114.62. McGrath, Laura Wolvaardt and Dane van Niekerk have lent Mack the required support. Brown, Wellington and Sarah Coyte have picked up a combined tally of 46 wickets.

Probable XI:

Katie Mack, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Amanda Wellington, Sarah Coyte, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Melbourne Stars

Elyse Villani is the leading run-scorer for the Stars in the WBBL thus far. Kim Garth, Maia Bouchier and Meg Lanning couldn’t quite strike form in the tournament. Garth and Annabel Sutherland are the leading wicket-takers for the Stars in the tournament.

Probable XI:

Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (c), Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Anna Lanning, Linsey Smith, Rhys McKenna

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Prediction

The Strikers will be desperate to finish atop the points table and are likely to put their best foot forward. McGrath and Co. seem to be the firm favorites in the game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

