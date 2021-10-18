Women's Big Bash League 2021: Match 6, Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

The Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes will lock horns in the sixth match of the WBBL on Tuesday at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

The Hurricanes, led by Rachel Priest, haven’t had the best of starts to their campaign in the 2021 WBBL. The team has lost its first two matches against the Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers. In their previous game, the Sixers beat them by five wickets.

Richa Ghosh scored 46, but the Hurricanes could only set the Sixers a target of 126 to chase down. Thereafter, Shafali Verma’s 57 blew them away. Spinner Molly Strano picked up three wickets, but she didn’t get a whole lot of support from the other bowlers.

The Stars, captained by Meg Lanning, are also yet to register their maiden win in the WBBL. The Stars lost to the Sixers by six wickets to begin their campaign. In the rain-curtailed 11-over game, the team failed to defend 99 as the Sixers chased the target down with four balls left.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 6, Women's Big Bash League 2021.

Date: October 19, 2021 (Tuesday).

Time: 07:55 AM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Weather Forecast

Clouds will be there throughout the duration of the game, but there is no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 13-degree Celsius mark.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Pitch Report

Since the first game, the pitch has slowed down to a significant extent. A high-scoring game doesn’t seem to be on the cards. Chasing should be the way forward.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Probable 11s

Melbourne Stars Women

Elyse Villani and Meg Lanning will have to play a major role for the Stars. Lanning has scored heavily for them over the years. Annabel Sutherland is a handy all-rounder. The bowlers lacked a bit of bite last time around and need to put forth a strong showing.

Probable XI: Elyse Villani, Annabel Sutherland, Meg Lanning (c), Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Anna Lanning, Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Rhys McKenna

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Richa Ghosh has been the standout batter for the Hurricanes in the WBBL. Rachel Priest has got off to starts, but she is yet to convert. Mignon du Preez also needs to find some form. Strano and Belinda Vakarewa have been the major wicket-takers. Tayla Vlaeminck has also bowled with venom.

Probable XI: Ruth Johnston, Rachel Priest (c & wk), Mignon du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes have a much stronger bowling attack compared to the Stars. The Hurricanes should be able to open their account.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

