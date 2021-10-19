Women's Big Bash League 2021: Match 9, Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

The ninth match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 will see the Melbourne Stars square off against the Sydney Sixers at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. It is the final game at this venue and it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

The two sides have had contrasting journeys so far. The Melbourne Stars have lost both their games so far whereas the Sydney Sixers have played two matches and are yet to lose a game.

The two sides faced each other in the opening match of the competition, where the Sixers defeated the Stars in a rain-curtailed game.

Nothing has gone right for the Stars so far as they are languishing at the bottom of the table. They suffered a heavy loss against the Hobart Hurricanes in their last game. The batters failed to put up a decent performance as they were bundled out for 89 in pursuit of 152 posted by the Hurricanes. The Stars will look to grab their first win of the tournament on Wednesday.

The Sixers, meanwhile, are on a roll so far. Sitting at the top of the table with four points, they will look to carry their rich form forward. They defeated the Hurricanes in their last fixture. After restricting the Hurricanes to 125 in 20 overs, Shafali Verma’s whirlwind knock of 57 helped them chase down the total with three balls to spare. Ellyse Perry’s side looks in good form and will be eager to continue playing the way they have played so far.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 9, Women’s Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: October 21st, 2021, Wednesday, 11:20 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Bellerive Oval is a bit on the slower side. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat but the batters need to be on their toes while facing the spinners. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Hobart on Wednesday is expected to range between 8 and 17 degrees Celsius.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars Women

Melbourne Stars Women are struggling in the competition. The bowlers have failed miserably and need to step up in their next fixture against the Sixers. Also, the batters need to put healthy contributions with the bat, or else it’s going to be a long road ahead for them.

Probable XI

Annabel Sutherland, Ellyse Villani, Meg Lanning (c), Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (wk). Tess Flintoff, Anna Lanning, Linsey Smith, Sophie Day, Rhys McKenna

Sydney Sixers Women

The Sydney Sixers Women are riding on solid performances from the opening batters in Shafali Verma and Alyssa Healy. The bowlers too have done a fine job of restricting their opposition to low totals. Expect them to continue with the winning combination for their clash against the Stars.

Probable XI

Shafali Verma, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry (c), Nicole Bolton, Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Claire Moore, Stella Campbell, Emma Hughes

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Prediction

Melbourne Stars Women are struggling in the competition having lost both their games. The Sydney Sixers Women, on the other hand, are on a winning streak and will be riding on confidence.

Sydney Sixers Women have the winning momentum behind them and won’t be a surprise if they beat Melbourne Stars Women on Wednesday.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Six

Also Read

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee