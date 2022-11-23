Women's Big Bash League 2022, Challenger, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Adelaide Strikers Women will take on the Brisbane Heat Women in the Challenger of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide, Australia, on November 24.

The Adelaide Strikers Women finished the league stage in second position with 17 points after winning eight out of 14 games. They sealed a berth in the Challenger after beating Sydney Thunder Women by 26 runs in their last league fixture.

After being asked to bat first, Laura Wolvaardt scored a magnificent 75* at the top of the order to help the Strikers post 144 on the board. Megan Schutt picked up six wickets to help knock over the Thunder Women on 118.

Brisbane Heat Women, on the other hand, finished the league stage in fourth position. They convincingly beat the Hobart Hurricanes in the Eliminator to keep themselves alive in the Women’s Big Bash League 2022.

After being asked to bat first, contributions from Danielle Wyatt (52 off 38 balls) and Laura Harris (44 off 14 balls) helped the Brisbane Heat post a mammoth 179 on the board. The bowlers then restricted the Hurricanes Women to 135/9 to win the game by 44 runs. Skipper Jess Jonassen bowled beautifully, finishing with figures of 4/23 and will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum into the Challenger.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Details:

Match: Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Challenger, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: November 24 2022, Thursday, 01:40 pm IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Karen Rolton Oval is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely on to the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. We may see spinners come into play in the latter stages of the game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket, with temperatures in Adelaide expected to range between 13 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Probable XIs

Adelaide Strikers Women

The Strikers Women won their last league fixture and are expected to field the same XI against the Heat Women on Thursday.

Probable XI

Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Deandra Dottin, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Amanda Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Brisbane Heat Women

The Heat Women beat the Hurricanes Women convincingly in the Eliminator and aren't likely to tinker with the winning combination for their clash against the Strikers Women.

Probable XI

Danielle Wyatt, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen (c), Charli Knott, Nicola Hancock, Jess Kerr, Courtney Sippel

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Prediction

Both sides will look to come out all guns blazing on Thursday as a place in the final is at stake. However, going by their overall performance this season, the Adelaide Strikers look poised to secure a win and qualify for the final.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers Women to win this encounter.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

