Women's Big Bash League 2022, Eliminator, Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Brisbane Heat Women will lock horns with the Hobart Hurricanes Women in the Eliminator of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Wednesday. The loser of this clash will get knocked out of the competition whereas the winner will face the Adelaide Strikers Women in the Challenger.

Brisbane Heat Women ended the league stages in third position. They won eight out of 14 games and finished with 17 points to their name. They were scheduled to face Melbourne Stars Women in their last league game but the match finished without a result due to persistent rain.

In a rain-curtailed fixture of 10 overs per side, Brisbane Heat Women posted 104 on the board, thanks to Danielle Wyatt’s 52 off 24 balls at the top of the order. In reply, the Stars Women were 49/1 at the end of 3.5 overs before rain arrived.

Hobart Hurricanes Women, on the other hand, finished the league stages with 15 points, having managed to win seven out of 14 games. They lost to the Sydney Sixers Women by eight wickets in their last league fixture.

After being asked to bat first, Mignon du Preez top-scored with 38 as the Hurricanes Women were bundled out on 156. The bowlers struggled and managed to pick up only two wickets as they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Details:

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Eliminator, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: November 23 2022, Wednesday, 01:40 pm IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Karen Rolton Oval looks good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely once they spend some time in the middle. We may see the ball hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses and the spinners will play a vital role.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Wednesday. The temperature in Adelaide is expected to hover between 10 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat Women

We may see Courtney Sippel come in place of Olivia Henry for their Eliminator clash against the Hurricanes Women.

Probable XI

Danielle Wyatt, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Laura Harris, Ellie Johnston (wk), Jess Jonassen (c), Charli Knott, Nicola Hancock, Jess Kerr, Lucy Hamilton

Hobart Hurricanes Women

The Hurricanes Women are likely to field the same XI on Wednesday that featured against the Sixers Women in their last outing.

Probable XI

Lizelle Lee (wk), Rachel Trenaman, Mignon du Preez, Elyse Villani (c), Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Naomi Stalenberg, Hayley Jensen, Amy Smith, Molly Strano

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Prediction

Both sides will come out all guns blazing as the loser of this clash will get knocked out of the competition. However, Brisbane Heat have performed better than the Hurricanes so far in the competition and are likely to come through.

Prediction: Brisbane Heat Women to win this encounter.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Poll : Jess Jonassen to pick up three or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes