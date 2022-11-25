Women's Big Bash League 2022, Final, Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

It’s time for the final of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022. The Sydney Sixers Women will lock horns against the Adelaide Strikers Women at the North Sydney Oval. Both sides are the deserved finalists and expect a cracking contest on Saturday.

Sydney Sixers Women sealed a berth in the final after topping the points table. They won 11 games out of 14 and finished at the top of the table with 23 points to their name. They are on a roll in this year’s competition and will be looking to step up for one final time on Saturday.

Sydney Sixers Women beat Hobart Hurricanes Women in their last league game. Bowling first, Kate Peterson picked up three wickets as they knocked over the Hurricanes Women on 156. Contributions from Ellyse Perry (56*) and Ashleigh Gardner (45*) helped them chase down the total in the penultimate over.

Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, finished the league stage at the second position. They won eight games out of 14 and finished with 17 points. They faced the Brisbane Heat Women in the Challenger and defeated them to seal a berth in the final.

After being asked to bowl first, Megan Schutt picked up three wickets as it helped the Strikers Women restrict the Heat Women to 154/8. Laura Wolvaardt (47), Deandra Dottin (39), and Bridget Patterson (45*) contributed with the bat as they chased down the total with two balls to spare. They will be high in confidence after the six-wicket win and will look to repeat their performance against the high-flying Sixers Women in the final.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Details:

Match: Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Final, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: November 26th 2022, Saturday, 11:50 AM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the North Sydney Oval is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature in Sydney expected to range between 16 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers Women

The Sixers Women are on a roll in the competition and expect them to go with the same XI that featured in their last league game.

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Peterson, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell

Adelaide Strikers Women

The Strikers Women beat the Heat Women in the Challenger and don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination for the final on Saturday.

Probable XI

Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Deandra Dottin, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Amanda Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Prediction

Both sides are the deserving finalists of this edition of the Women’s Big Bash League. Both have been playing a good brand of cricket and the final promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Sydney Sixers looks a settled unit and expect them to lift the title on Saturday.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women to win this encounter.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

