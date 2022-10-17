Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 10, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The 10th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 will see Hobart Hurricanes Women take on Sydney Thunder Women at the Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney on Tuesday.

The Hobart Hurricanes got off to a brilliant start to the competition. They won their first game against Sydney Thunder Women but failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost to Perth Scorchers Women in their next game.

After being asked to bat first, Heather Graham top-scored with 35 but lacked support from the other end as the Hobart Hurricanes Women posted 109 on the board. The bowlers tried hard but only managed to pick up two wickets as they failed to defend the total. They will have to be at their best to get back to winning ways.

Sydney Thunder Women, on the other hand, are struggling in the competition. They are not having the best of times as they have played two fixtures so far and lost both. They lost to the defending champions Perth Scorchers Women in their last game.

After electing to bat first, only Tahlia Wilson (28) and Anika Learoyd (26) scored in double digits as the other batters faltered as they finished their innings on 88/8. Scorchers Women then chased down the total in the 15th over. The Thunder Women will have to bring out their A-game to register their first win on Tuesday.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Details:

Match: Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Match 10, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: October 18, 2022, Tuesday, 01.35 PM IST

Venue: Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Blacktown International Sportspark is a bowling-friendly track. The bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface with the new ball. It will stay the same throughout the course of the game and the batters will have to be on their toes while batting on this surface.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket. There is a high chance of rain predicted on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to hover between 14 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Hobart Hurricanes Women have lost their last fixture and expect them to back their players to help them get back to winning ways.

Probable XI

Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee (wk), Rachel Trenaman, Mignon du Preez, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Hayley Jensen, Maisy Gibson

Sydney Thunder Women

The Sydney Thunder Women are yet to win a single game in this competition and we may see them make a change to their XI. Expect Hannah Darlington to come into the side.

Probable XI

Tammy Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Anika Learoyd, Rachael Haynes (c), Chloe Tryon, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Darlington, Belinda Vakarewa, Samantha Bates

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their respective previous fixtures. Hurricanes Women will be eager to get back to winning ways, whereas Thunder Women will be eyeing their first win of the competition on Tuesday.

Hobart Hurricanes have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes Women to win this encounter.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

