Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 13, Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sydney Sixers Women will square off against Adelaide Strikers Women in the 13th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022. Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide will host this exciting fixture.

Sydney Sixers Women are on a roll in this year’s competition. They have played three games so far and won them all. They faced the Melbourne Stars in their last game and beat them convincingly.

After being asked to bat first, the Sydney Sixers Women posted 147 on the board, with Alyssa Healy top-scoring with 43 at the top of the order. What followed was a brilliant display of bowling performance from them as they restricted the Stars Women to 120/9 to win the game by 27 runs. Maitlan Brown finished with figures of 3/25 in her four overs. The Sixers Women will be eager to stay unbeaten while facing the Strikers Women in their next clash.

Adelaide Strikers Women, meanwhile, are struggling in the Women’s Big Bash League 2022. They have played two games so far and are yet to win a game. They suffered a loss against Melbourne Renegades Women in their last fixture.

After being asked to bat first, Strikers Women struggled a bit as they finished their innings on 126/7, with Madeline Penna top-scoring with 36. Megan Schutt and Amanda Wellington chipped in with two wickets each and they took the game to the last over but failed to hold their nerves as they lost the game by four wickets. They will have to be at their absolute best while facing the high-flying Sixers Women on Friday.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Details:

Match: Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Match 13, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: October 21, 2022, Friday, 09:55 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Karen Rolton Oval looks good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair at this venue as the surface is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket. Temperatures are expected to range between 13 and 22 degrees Celsius, with heavy rain predicted in the afternoon.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers Women

The Sixers Women are yet to lose a game in the competition and don’t expect them to make any changes to their playing XI.

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Sophie Ecclestone, Maitlan Brown, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Kate Peterson

Adelaide Strikers Women

Strikers Women have lost two games on the trot but expect them to field the same XI that featured in their last fixture.

Probable XI

Deandra Dottin, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting journeys in the competition so far. The Sixers Women are unbeaten so far whereas Strikers Women are yet to win a game. The Sixers Women start as favorites against Strikers Women.

The Sydney Sixers look a settled unit and expect them to make it four out of four.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women to win this encounter.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

