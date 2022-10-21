Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 14, Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The 14th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022 will see Perth Scorchers Women take on Sydney Thunder Women at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth on Saturday.

Defending champions Perth Scorchers are on a roll in this year’s competition. They have played three games so far, winning them all. They beat Melbourne Stars Women by two wickets in their last game in a hard-fought contest.

Taneale Peschel, Lilly Mills, and Piepa Cleary picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted the Stars Women to 110/9 at the end of their 20 overs. Beth Mooney top-scored with 35 in the chase as they got across the line with two balls to spare.

Sydney Thunder Women, meanwhile, are really struggling in this year’s competition. They have played three games so far and are yet to win any. They suffered a 49-run loss against Hobart Hurricanes Women in their previous fixture.

Bowling first, the Thunder Women did a fine job of restricting Hobart Hurricanes Women to 144/7 in their 20 overs. Sammy-Jo Johnson finished with three wickets for the Thunder side. The Thunder batters faltered in the chase as they got bundled out on 95. They will have to be at their absolute best to challenge the high-flying Scorchers Women on Saturday.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Details:

Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Match 14, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: October 22 2022, Saturday, 09:00 am IST

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the W.A.C.A. Ground assists bowlers. The pacers will get some extra zip off the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes while batting on this surface. Once set, they can start playing their strokes freely.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Perth on Saturday are expected to range between 12 and 23 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers Women

The Scorchers Women have won three games on the trot and aren't expected to make any changes to their winning combination.

Probable XI

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chloe Piparo, Maddy Green, Marizanne Kapp, Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Louise Edgar, Alana King, Piepa Cleary, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel

Sydney Thunder Women

We may see Chloe Tryon come back into the side for their game against the Scorchers Women on Saturday.

Probable XI

Tammy Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Amy Jones, Rachael Haynes (c), Tahlia Wilson (wk), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Olivia Porter, Chloe Tryon/Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Samantha Bates

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Prediction

The two sides have had contrasting journeys in the competition so far. The Scorchers Women are yet to lose a game so far, whereas the Thunder Women are winless so far. The Thunder Women need to fire in unison against the Scorchers on Saturday to grab their first win.

Perth Scorchers have a good balance to their side as well as the winning momentum behind them. They are expected to come out on top in this contest.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers Women to win this encounter.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

