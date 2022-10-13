Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 2, Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes are set to lock horns in Match No. 2 of the Women's Big Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 on Friday, October 14. Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney will host the contest.

The Thunder, led by Rachael Haynes, have a strong squad at their disposal. Haynes didn't take part in the previous edition of the tournament and recently announced her retirement from international cricket. She has replaced Hannah Darlington as the skipper.

Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones and Chloe Tryon will bring loads of experience to the Thunder batting lineup. Sammy Jo-Johnson, who has been excellent in the WBBL and Women's Hundred, needs to be on top of her game.

The Hurricanes, captained by Ellyse Villani, also have a strong squad. Villani, who moved to the Hurricanes from the Melbourne Stars, is expected to lead the team from the front. Lizelle Lee and Villani are most likely to open the batting for them.

Issy Wong, in the meantime, was ruled out after which the Hurricanes roped in New Zealand's Hayley Jensen. Mignon du Preez adds stability to their middle order. A lot will also depend on young leg-spinner Amy Smith.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Match 2, Women's Big Bash League 2022

Date and Time: October 14, Friday, 9:30 am IST

Venue: Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Pitch Report

Not much is known about the venue in Sydney. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward. The track may also have something for the bowlers, especially spinners, as the game will take place under natural light.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 23 degrees Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain for the time being and the humidity will be in the high-30s.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder Women

Rachael Haynes (C), Tammy Beaumont, Corinne Hall, Amy Jones, Chloe Tryon, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Hannah Darlington, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Samuel Bates, Lauren Smith.

Hobart Hurricanes Women

Lizelle Lee (wk), Ellyse Villani (C), Rachel Trenaman, Mignon du Preez, Ruth Johnston, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Amy Smith, Hayley Jensen, Molly Strano.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction

The Thunder, without a doubt, have a lineup compared to their opponents. Haynes and Co. are the favorites to win the match. The Hurricanes will go into the match as the underdogs.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Streaming Details & Channel List

TV: Sony

Live Streaming: Sony Six

