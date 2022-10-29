Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 22, Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Melbourne Renegades Women and Melbourne Stars Women are set to lock horns with each other in Match 22 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL 2022) on Saturday at the Eastern Oval.

Where the Stars have won no games so far, losing three and their last played match ending with a no result, the Renegades opened their WBBL 2022 campaign with a win against the Adelaide Strikers.

Sophie Molineux and Co. suffered a huge defeat in their last match against the same opponents, Strikers.

While batting first, they could only manage 101 runs, as Carly Leeson’s 35 off 33 balls was the highest score from their end. It made things easier for the Strikers as they not only triumphed by eight wickets but also with 18 balls to spare.

However, the Stars have only managed a single point that came thanks to rain, when they last met the Sydney Thunder. Surprisingly, they have not won any of their last five played games against the Renegades, which will surely trigger them to do better in the upcoming encounter.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, Match 22, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and time: September 29, 2022, Saturday, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Eastern Oval, Ballarat

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Pitch Report

The Eastern Oval track is going to be quite tricky for the batters, which means a score of 150 is going to be difficult to chase in bowler-friendly conditions. The slow track is likely to favor the spinners.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Weather Forecast

The weather conditions during playtime are not speculated to be good, with chances of rain at night. A temperature of 2 degrees Celsius and a wind speed of 6 km/h have been forecasted.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades Women

Sophie Molineux (C), Hayley Matthews, Josephine Dooley (WK), Evelyn Jones, Erica Kershaw, Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Sarah Coyte, Rhian O’Donnell, Georgia Prestwidge, Shabnim Ismail.

Melbourne Stars Women

Lauren Winfield Hill (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (C & WK), Sasha Moloney, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Prediction

Both the Renegades and Stars have done no wonders so far in their WBBL 2022 campaigns. While the Renegades are placed in the second-last spot with one win out of four games played, the Stars are in the last spot with no wins at all.

It shows that Stars vs Renegades is going to be a critical encounter for both, as they will try for a comeback to bounce back in the tournament.

Prediction: Melbourne Stars Women to win this game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

