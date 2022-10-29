Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 23, Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Brisbane Heat Women and Perth Scorchers Women are set to face each other in Match 23 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL 2022) on Saturday at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Both teams are coming into the game after being thrashed in their last match and will look to do better against each other. Surprisingly, both the Heat and Scorchers faced off against the Adelaide Strikers in their last played game in Brisbane. Nevertheless, despite their respective losses, they may have gathered exposure to the conditions.

The Heat, whilst facing the Strikers in their last match, conceded 140 runs which could have been chased down. Jess Jonassen and Nicola Hancock did wonders with three-wicket hauls, whereas Pooja Vastrakar’s 1/20 runs was a useful economical spell.

Later, whilst chasing, Charli Knott turned out to be the top-scorer, scoring 29 at a strike rate of 100. Jess single-handedly tried to handle things, showing off her all-round performances as she scored 23* off 17. However, it went in vain since Strikers bowlers completely got control of the innings.

Meanwhile, title-defender Scorchers faced a stroke of bad luck in a very close encounter. While batting first, they were able to gather only 111 runs, with Beth Mooney scoring 34 from 34, Amy Edgar contributing 27* from 24, and Mathilda Carmichael’s 17* from 21.

The Scorchers bowlers tried well to defend an ordinary score but failed as Strikers finally went off to win by six wickets, with nine balls to spare. Lily Mill’s efforts showed the dedication she had to win it big for her team as she conceded 17 runs and picked up a three-wicket haul.

Sophie Devine grabbed one of the four Strikers’ wickets. Despite the loss, the encounter portrayed Perth’s bowling strength.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and time: September 29, 2022, Saturday, 1:40 pm IST

Venue: Allan Border Field

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Allan Border Field will be well-balanced and will offer equal delight for the bowlers and the batters. Since the pitch is fresh and not many games have been played here, spinners will not have an easy task.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures are expected to be 28 Degrees Celsius alongside sunny and warm weather in Brisbane. However, it will eventually get colder and is likely to drop to 16 degrees Centigrade during the match. The winds will flow at a speed of 17 km/h.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat Women

They may introduce Lucy Hamilton in the playing XI.

Probable XI

Georgia Redmayne (WK), Danni Wyatt, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Laura Harris, Amelia Kerr, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (C), Pooja Vastrakar, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel/Lucy Hamilton

Perth Scorchers Women

They are unlikely to make any changes despite the loss versus the Strikers.

Probable XI

Sophie Devine (C), Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Maddy Green, Marizanne Kapp, Mathilde Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lily Mills, Holly Ferling

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Prediction

The second-placed Brisbane Heat in the WBBL 2022 points table are enjoying a great stint this season. They are placed second, just below the Adelaide Strikers, and NRR is what has set the two teams apart. The Heat have managed to win four out of their six games and have gathered eight points.

However, the title defenders Scorchers are a spot below the Heat, winning one lesser game than them. Having six points to their name, they will be looking to compete with the Heat on Saturday to occupy the second spot, or if they beat their opponents by a significant margin, they can even pursue first place in the WBBL 2022 points table.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers Women to win this game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

