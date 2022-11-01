Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 26, Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The 26th match of the Women’s Big Bash League’s eighth edition (WBBL 2022) is all set to be played between Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday (November 2) at the North Sydney Oval.

With four back-to-back victories, the Adelaide Strikers have gotten the attention of everyone. In their latest encounter against Perth Scorchers, Tahlia McGrath and her team shone in a low-scoring thriller.

Whilst looking to chase 111 after their bowlers, Darcie Brown 2/18, and Amanda Jade 2/13 did splendidly, the batters Deandra Dottin and Katie Mack put up a solid start with 18 and 47 runs, respectively. While Katie remained not out, she built a partnership with Madeline Penna to finish things off with a cherry on top.

In contrast, the only time Melbourne Stars were victorious was in their game against Melbourne Renegades. The side lost the rest of their games while one contest ended with a no-result.

During the Renegades vs Stars clash, Annabell Sutherland’s heroics saw her adjudged the Player of the Match/ The all-rounder was equally explosive with bat and ball, amassing 48-ball 42 and returning with a three-wicket haul for 17 runs.

Another Stars’ bowler Sophie Day also impressed on the day with a four-wicket haul while giving away 19 runs.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Detail

Match: Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Match 26, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and time: November 2, 2022, Wednesday, 10:00 am IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Pitch Report

The pitch at North Sydney Oval is said to benefit the batters. However, the bowlers will not struggle much on this track. Going by previous matches, the North Sydney Oval offers a delight for both spinners and pacers.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Weather Forecast

The weather during the match timing is likely to be partly sunny and breezy, with the temperature at 20 degrees Celsius and the winds blowing at 30 km/h.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars

Since the Stars succeeded against the Renegades women on Saturday, they may step in with the following playing XI.

Probable XI

Lauren Winfield Hill, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c & wk), Sasha Moloney, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day.

Adelaide Strikers

Adelaide Strikers women defeated Perth Scorchers in their last encounter. Hence, they are unlikely to make any changes to their team.

Probable XI

Deandra Dottin, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Peterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Prediction

While Adelaide Strikers Women are enjoying a great stint in WBBL 2022 and are in third place with four wins, Melbourne Stars Women have come out victorious only on one occasion.

Adelaide are just behind Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers in the points table, while Stars are in the sixth spot. In order to stay alive in the tournament, they will have to bounce back in their upcoming fixtures.

Prediction: Melbourne Stars to win this game

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

