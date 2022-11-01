Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 27, Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The 27th game of the eighth edition of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) will see Sydney Sixers take on Sydney Thunder on Wednesday (November 2) at the North Sydney Oval. Ellyse Perry’s table-toppers will look to retain their top slot, while Rachael Hayne and co will look for their second victory of the season.

In their last game, the Sixers beat bottom-placed Melbourne Renegades. In a high-scoring game, Suzie Bates (66) and Alyssa Healy (78) powered the Sixers to 188-3. In respose, the Renegades only managed 151-9, with Lauren Cheatle (3-28) and Maitlan Brown (3-16) shining for the Sixers.

Meanwhile, the Thunder’s last game ended in a no result after they had lost against Brisbane Heat.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Match 27, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and time: November 2, 2022, Wednesday; 1:05 pm IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to offer help to both batters and bowlers.

Weather Forecast

There should be some sunshine and breeze, with the temperature expected to be 18 Degree Celcius. Winds of 30 km/h could make for cooler conditions.

Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers

The Sixers are unlikely to make any changes to their lineup.

Probable XI

Suzie Bates, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Ellyse Perry (c), Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell

Sydney Thunder

The Thunder are expected to play an unchanged playing XI from their last completed game as well.

Probable XI

Amy Jones (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Rachael Haynes (c), Anika Learoyd, Chloe Tyron, Sammy-jo Johnson, Olivia Porter, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Samantha Bates

Match Prediction

The last-placed Renegades need a win to move up the standings. The Sixers, meanwhile, are at the other end of the spectrum and will look to continue their winning ways.

Prediction: Sydney Thunder to win

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Alyssa Healy to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes