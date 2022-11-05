Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 31, Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Lilac Hill Park is all set to host Match 31 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022, which will take place between Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Sixers Women on Saturday.

Scorchers’ recent encounter was against the Brisbane Heat Women, in which they dominated in both departments. Chloe Piparo’s 34, Maddy Green’s 31, and Amy Edgar’s 36 assisted them in scoring 140/7 in their innings.

While defending the 141-run target, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, and Lilly Mils showed their brilliance with two wickets apiece.

Sydney Sixers are flying high with three consecutive wins and thrashed Sydney Thunder in their last match.

Ellyse Perry’s team rocked with the bat as Ashleigh Gardner top-scored with a 37-ball 53, followed by Maitlan Brown’s 29* off 21 and Nicole Bolton’s 28 off 26.

Gardner could be termed star of the day as she shone with her all-around performances, grasping a three-wicket haul for 22 runs. Lauren Cheatle also had a good outing as she took three wickets for just 21 runs.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Match 31, Women’s Big Bash League 2022

Date and time: November 6, 2022, Saturday, 10:55 am IST

Venue: Lilac Hill Park

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Pitch Report

The nature of the pitch at Lilac Hill Park is expected to provide assistance to the batters, alongside the bowlers, especially pace and swing being supported.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Weather Forecast

The weather in Western Australia, Perth, is expected to be partly cloudy with a temperature of 18 Degrees Centigrade and the winds blowing at 17 km/h.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers Women

They are likely to drop Lilly Mills, while the rest of the line-up is expected to be as follows:

Sophie Devine (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Chloe Piparo, Maddy Green, Marizanne Kapp, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Holy Ferling, Taneale Peschel

Sydney Sixers Women

Following their three consecutive wins, the Sixers are likely to stick to the same playing XI.

Suzie Bates, Alyssa Healy, Elysse Perry (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Kate Peterson

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Prediction

Given that the Sixers are going pretty handsomely with six wins and one defeat, they are the powerhouse of the WBBL 2022. Also, the Scorchers are enjoying a decent journey, being third-positioned with four wins.

Although both teams have won their recent encounters, Scorchers might try to halt the Sixers’ consecutive win streak.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers Women to win this game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

